Chance (left) and Bentley stand behind a former maple tree at Stonefield Farm in Boyce that has been carved into a king chess piece by Timberwork’s Chainsaw Carving in Winchester. When spring rain flooded and drowned the maple trees lining the farm drive on Salem Church Road two years ago, owner Marc Read, a retired radiologist, decided to have the trees carved into chess pieces. Their placement is inspired by the 1931 chess match between Eugene Aleksandrovich Znosko-Borovsky and Jakob Adolf Seitz.
