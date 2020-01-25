Two busloads of people left Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester on Friday morning to travel to Washington, D.C., to take part in the March for Life. The March for Life is held annually on the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion. The March for Life celebrates life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death, according to supporters. Participants in the March support overturning Roe v. Wade.
