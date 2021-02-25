WINCHESTER — Mardi Gras may have been canceled this year, but Mardi Bras was a huge success.
Quota International began collecting personal care items for girls and women in need in early January. Donations sites were set up at numerous local businesses.
When the campaign ended on Feb. 16, the club had enough new bras, underwear and feminine hygiene products to fill four vans, said Charla Hayen. The items are being given to the Laurel Center, The Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter, Valley Assistance Network (ALICE) clients and Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester.
The club plans to sponsor the donation campaign again next year, Hayen said.
In the meantime, Quota International is collecting money that will be used to buy more personal care items. Checks can be mailed to Quota International of Winchester, P.O. Box 334, Winchester, VA 22601.
