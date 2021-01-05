WINCHESTER — A collection drive now underway will help women and girls in need by providing them with basic feminine products.

Quota International of Winchester is collecting new bras and underwear and feminine hygiene products such as tampons and pads through the service organization’s new donation campaign called “Mardi Bras.”

Eleven local sites are now accepting these donations through Feb. 16.

The donations will be given to The Laurel Center, The Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter, Valley Assistance Network (ALICE) clients and Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester.

Take your new items to any of the following locations:

• Clear Choice Printing

740 N. Loudoun St., Winchester

540-662-8900

• Gallery One

385 Millwood Ave., Winchester

540-662-0233

• Granny’s Bar & Grill

2294 Berryville Pike, Winchester

540-313-4965

• Kimberly’s

135 N Braddock St., Winchester

540-662-2195

• Murphy Beverage Co. 167 N Loudoun St., Winchester 540-723-9719

• Paladin Bar & Grill

181-A Warrior Drive, Stephens City

540-868-8327

• Salon Kelektiv

47 W. Jubal Early Drive #160, Winchester

540-545-5954

• Shaffer’s Barbecue

8140 Valley Pike, Middletown

540-508-4274

• The Snooty Foxxe

218 S. Loudoun St., Winchester

540-513-3150

• Solenberger’s True Value Hardware

832 Berryville Ave., Winchester

540-662-3457

• Top of Virginia Regional Chamber,

407 S. Loudoun St., Winchester

540-662-4118 x11

