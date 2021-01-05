WINCHESTER — A collection drive now underway will help women and girls in need by providing them with basic feminine products.
Quota International of Winchester is collecting new bras and underwear and feminine hygiene products such as tampons and pads through the service organization’s new donation campaign called “Mardi Bras.”
Eleven local sites are now accepting these donations through Feb. 16.
The donations will be given to The Laurel Center, The Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter, Valley Assistance Network (ALICE) clients and Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester.
Take your new items to any of the following locations:
• Clear Choice Printing
740 N. Loudoun St., Winchester
540-662-8900
• Gallery One
385 Millwood Ave., Winchester
540-662-0233
• Granny’s Bar & Grill
2294 Berryville Pike, Winchester
540-313-4965
• Kimberly’s
135 N Braddock St., Winchester
540-662-2195
• Murphy Beverage Co. 167 N Loudoun St., Winchester 540-723-9719
• Paladin Bar & Grill
181-A Warrior Drive, Stephens City
540-868-8327
• Salon Kelektiv
47 W. Jubal Early Drive #160, Winchester
540-545-5954
• Shaffer’s Barbecue
8140 Valley Pike, Middletown
540-508-4274
• The Snooty Foxxe
218 S. Loudoun St., Winchester
540-513-3150
• Solenberger’s True Value Hardware
832 Berryville Ave., Winchester
540-662-3457
• Top of Virginia Regional Chamber,
407 S. Loudoun St., Winchester
540-662-4118 x11
