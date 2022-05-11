Latest AP News
- After switch to GOP, 2 Senate candidates win WVa primaries
- Alaska bill seeks to bar hair discrimination in schools
- Kansas governor signs bill phasing out grocery sales tax
- Nampa school board votes to ban 22 books from libraries
- The tiniest babies: Shifting the boundary of life earlier
- Social-worker, rights groups sue Ohio city over abortion ban
- Tennessee Attorney General Slatery won't seek another term
- Ex-Honduras police chief detained after US court appearance
- Duwamish Tribe sues again for federal recognition
- NYC mayor calls on ATF to yank ghost gun kit maker's license
Local News
- 2nd arrest made in shooting at W.Va. nightclub
- Witness says homicide victim was protecting son
- Dialed in: dispatchers honored for handling of rest stop shooting
- Valley Health corporation has 1st in-person annual meeting since pandemic
- Valley Health Cancer Center focuses on the 'whole patient'
- City GOP cancels canvass, still plans to field candidates
- A dozen 'Roses'
- Winchester woman dies after Saturday crash in Fauquier County; 4 others sustain life-threatening injuries
- Winchester man dies after shooting at Bunker Hill, W.Va., night club
- Jumping for joy
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.