Marines just married

Winchester Star photographer Jeff Taylor was in downtown Winchester on Wednesday working on an assignment when he encountered Marines and James Wood High School graduates Pfc. Clayton Rinker and Pvt. Kayla Kraske-Rinker, who had just gotten married at the Joint Judicial Center and were having their reception at Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant. The bride just completed boot camp and now heads to infantry training. The groom will report to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif. He graduated from James Wood in 2018. She graduated in 2019.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

althierose
althierose

I happened to be at the courthouse yesterday when this beautiful young bride came in to greet her family. I witnessed an outpouring of love and the look on her face was of true joy. Now I understand the scene. So glad a picture was taken! The true gifts in life...love! Thanks for the picture and brief story! Bonne Chance!

JohnGalt
JohnGalt

Congrats my you live and love long, from your military brother.

libertyspirit
libertyspirit

Semper Fi Marines, and best of luck with your mission, careers and marriage.

C H

SSgt USMC

1975-1985

