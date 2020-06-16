Marley Walker, 11, of Winchester, moves his cart loaded with cold drinks and snacks across East Lane in Winchester on Monday. Marley, who has named his business “Marley’s Snacks & More,” positions himself daily at East Piccadilly and North Kent streets, where he sells everything for $1. Marley is said he is earning money for a trip to Florida this summer. Marley sometimes moves his snack cart to the pavilion in Timbrook Park, where he uses an electrical outlet to charge his phone.
