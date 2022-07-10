WINCHESTER — In conjunction with celebrating 75 years in business, Marlow Auto Group plans to perform 75 acts of service for the community.
Dealerships in Winchester, Front Royal and Luray will work to complete the service projects in 25 days.
So far, according to the company, Marlow's locations have reached out and offered help to multiple nonprofit organizations, including Literacy Volunteers of America, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Warren Coalition, Winchester Rescue Mission, the House of Hope, NW Works and more.
“Reaching 75 years is a big milestone, so we wanted to give back in a big and meaningful way,” said Emily Marlow Beck, president of Marlow Automotive Group. “I’m excited to work with such a diverse group of nonprofits, and I’m eager to see how our team will help make a difference in the community. Our goal is to build overall goodwill, celebrate servanthood, and show the value of being rooted in the communities where we do business.”
In a letter to the community, Beck recalled that the company was started by her grandfather, Guy Marlow, following a post-World War II car shortage.
“(He) decided that by opening a car dealership, he could not only get a car for his own family, but he could help other families get cars, too,” Beck said. “Since that time, our roots in the community have been strong, and the emphasis on community service continues to be reflected in our core values in our Winchester, Front Royal and Luray dealerships.”
Beck said employees have been “working relentlessly behind the scenes for weeks” on project planning.
“They have partnered with local nonprofits, received input from colleagues and community members, and have developed a calendar of community-building Acts of Kindness that our team will carry out in the Northern Shenandoah Valley in July,” Beck said. “We will reveal these acts as the month unfolds, but I can assure you that the Acts of Kindness are as diverse as the non-profit groups with whom we are partnering. We will be showing kindness in the areas of mental health, homelessness, literacy, and healthcare, as well as helping children, supporting those with disabilities, encouraging first responders, aiding animals, and so much more.”
Tri-State Nissan in Winchester will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Winchester Rescue Mission; Marlow Motor Company in Front Royal will be collecting new and used books for the Literacy Volunteers of America as well as paper towels, laundry detergent and powdered drink mixes for the House of Hope; and Marlow Ford in Luray will be collecting cleaning supplies to be distributed by the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“I am so proud of the diverse backgrounds of our team members, and I am excited to see how they will shine as they reach out to serve others,” Beck said. “We live here too, and when we serve our customers, we are also serving our neighbors. After all, we will see each other again, and when we do, we want everyone to feel good about the community we are building together.”
If you are interested in learning more information about Marlow Automotive Group’s 75 Acts of Kindness, contact Brian Nieves at 540-771-3698 or brian@marlowmotor.com.
