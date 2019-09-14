STEPHENS CITY — Martinsburg's dynasty has to end at some point, but it sure doesn't look like this is the year.
The Bulldogs — winners of three consecutive West Virginia Class AAA state titles and 45 straight games — defeated Sherando 37-0 on Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium for its largest margin of victory over the Warriors since a 38-0 victory in 2012.
Sherando (2-1) has been Martinsburg's toughest competition since the beginning of the 2016 season, having lost three games by a total of 15 points from 2016-18, a stretch where no other team has come within 21 points of the Bulldogs once.
But it was all Bulldogs (3-0) Friday night.
Martinsburg rolled up 401 yards against a Sherando defense that had yielded only 392 yards total in its first two games, and the Bulldogs ended the scoring with a 99-yard punt return touchdown by wide receiver Jared Bowie.
Bowie (six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown) was part of a prolific passing attack that set the tone early for Martinsburg and made it easier for running back Naieem Kearney (16 carries for 144 yards and one TD) to operate.
A Sherando offense that was playing without injured quarterback Chacai Campbell, who had to use crutches to get around Friday night, only managed 167 yards. The Warriors were shut out for the first time since 2014, which also came against Martinsburg in a 26-0 defeat.
Sherando sophomore quarterback Dylan Rodeffer handled himself well enough in his first career start (14 of 29 for 120 yards and two interceptions, one on a long downfield pass in the final minute of the first half, another where his receiver got tripped). But, Martinsburg's aggressive defense made it too difficult to sustain offense Friday night.
"I thought Dylan handled himself well the whole night," Sherando coach Bill Hall said. "We didn't help him out with the run game part of it. When they're not threatened with the running game part of it, obviously it puts a lot more pressure on your passing game. Martinsburg is a really good team, and he was under some significant duress. He stayed present in the moment and took what he had. He was getting through progression well, and that's a credit to him."
Sherando managed only 47 rushing yards — 17 of which came on one play late in the game — on 20 carries. Darius Lane had 18 carries for 55 yards, and Rodeffer lost eight yards on two sacks.
Without Campbell's dual threat potential to worry about in the running game, a Martinsburg defense that did a good job of mixing up its looks could flow more aggressively to Lane, who added five catches for 39 yards. And when Rodeffer looked to pass, the Bulldogs didn't allow him to get comfortable in the pocket, though Rodeffer did move his feet well.
"We just felt it was important for us to be physical," Martinsburg coach David Walker said. "Try to get pressure on [Rodeffer], make him rush things, which we did a little bit. We didn't get to him a few times when I thought we should have. But for a sophomore, I thought [Rodeffer] did a really good job for them."
After Martinsburg missed a 27-yard field goal on the 12th play of the game's first possession, Rodeffer drove Sherando 36 yards on nine plays, connecting on his first six passing attempts for 25 yards. His seventh attempt, on third-and-7 from the Martinsburg 44, was batted down and resulted in a punt.
On Sherando's second possession, Rodeffer made a deep throw to Jabril Hayes (six catches for 43 yards) off play-action for a 32-yard completion to the Martinsburg 33. Three plays later, he stepped up in the pocket under pressure and threw just high to a streaking Hayes in the end zone from the 32.
Rodeffer threw incomplete under pressure on fourth down on the next play to keep Martinsburg's lead at 7-0. Sherando would not get that close to the Bulldogs' end zone again until there were five minutes left in the third quarter and the score was 23-0. That possession ended with a turnover on downs at the Bulldogs' 26.
Rodeffer said he was told to play his game and have fun this week. Despite the tall order in front of him, he came in confident, and that showed with his poise. He just had about as difficult an opponent as you can get in his first start.
"They mixed up their looks pretty good, and you could tell they studied hard on us," Rodeffer said. "They had answers for what we were doing."
Martinsburg quarterback Elijah Banks (15 of 23 for 224 yards and two touchdowns) immediately put the Warriors on their heels with his passing. He connected on 6 of 6 passes for 56 yards on Martinsburg's first possession in driving the Bulldogs 75 yards to the Sherando 5. Miscommunication resulted in a fumbled snap on the 11th play of the drive, and Martinsburg had to settle for a 27-yard field goal attempt, which Catlett missed wide right.
Banks hit Teddy Marshall for a 38-yard touchdown on a go route down the right side to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 1:41 left in the first quarter, making him 8 for 8 for 100 yards. He then completed a 59-yard pass on a deep crossing route to Bowie on the team's third drive. He finished it off by hitting Bowie again, this time on a 10-yard slant, to make it 13-0.
Banks threw deep, hit intermediate routes and connected on throws to the flats to pierce Sherando's defense. Banks hit on 10 of his first 11 throws for 169 yards. Marshall finished with three catches for 56 yards and Malaki Brown had four catches for 51 yards.
"[Sherando's] core players in the box, their defensive front, their linebacking corps, is really good," Walker said. "We knew they were going to present some problems for us, so we just wanted to get our guys in space [with the passing game]."
Hall said he felt the Warriors didn't always do well covering Banks' secondary options when he looked to throw, and he felt some missed tackles hurt the team.
"We knew they had some skilled receivers," said Hayes, who had a team-high eight solo tackles and 10 total. "For some reason, we couldn't execute the way we wanted. They were attacking across the middle, and we should have executed better, but those are talented guys who have the ability to play D-I football. It was great competing against those guys."
Sherando's defense did well to hold Martinsburg to 16 points in the first half. Catlett kicked a 22-yard field goal with 46 seconds after a Martinsburg punt bounced off a Sherando player and was recovered at the Warrior 13.
"To hold a team like that to 16 points at the half considering we didn't do anything of significance offensively I think is a credit to our defense," Hall said. "You can't leave the defense out there the whole game and expect them to just hold up."
Sherando now has an off week before returning for a critical Class 4 Northwestern District clash at Millbrook on Sept. 27. The Warriors could use the break — Campbell was one of seven players who didn't dress to play, and linebacker Jay'lin Polston suffered an injury in the first half Friday. They hope the rest and playing a strong team like Martinsburg has it ready to roll once Sept. 27 comes around.
"We competed against a really, really good ballclub," Hall said. "These are the types of games you find out a lot about yourself, and how we respond to this game will say a lot about us."
Sherando was also led by Payne Bauer (10 tackles).
