CLEAR BROOK — A Martinsburg, W.Va., driver illegally attempting to use an Interstate 81 crossover in Frederick County was killed after his 2001 Buick Century was struck by a charter bus about 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday, according to state police.
Ronald Wayne Dick, 41, was near the Flying J rest stop at the Rest Church Road/Whitehall exit when he changed from the right to left lanes to access the crossover and collided with a northbound 2002 Van Hool charter bus traveling in the left lane, state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said in an email. Dick was apparently trying to use the crossover to turn around to avoid a traffic delay caused by an earlier crash in the southbound lanes involving two tractor-trailers. Coffey said the crossover is for authorized vehicles only.
Coffey, who wasn’t at the scene, said Dick was northbound. However, some bus passengers said Dick was southbound. While the direction Dick was heading is unclear, the damage caused by the collision was severe.
The impact crushed the Buick and knocked it into a guard rail on the southbound side of the interstate. The bus struck a guard rail on the right shoulder before coming to rest. Dick, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The cause of the accident, as far as we’ve been able to discern by the physical evidence, is that the vehicle was attempting to use the crossover and turned in front of the bus,” said Trooper D. Ayers, who is investigating the crash. The speed limit in the area is 70 mph.
Bus driver Zengbo Lin, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y., wasn’t injured. His 11 passengers — 10 adults and one juvenile — sustained minor injuries and received medical attention at the rest stop before departing about 11 a.m. in a replacement bus.
“The entire southbound side was shutdown for 45 minutes until they got everybody off the bus and they were secure,” said Berkeley County, W.Va., Sheriff Curtis Keller. “We then opened one lane down southbound. The northbound lane was completely blocked and it was blocked from the time units got there at 4:30 a.m. until about 7:30 a.m.”
The Van Hool bus was bound for New York, according to Coffey, but he didn’t know where it originated. He didn’t know where Dick was coming from or his destination.
Coffey said traffic resumed flowing normally at about 8:40 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
