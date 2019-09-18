Mary Anne Poisal Jackson, 89, of Summit Point, West Virginia, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Jackson was born March 7, 1930 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late George J. Poisal, Jr. and Dorothy Katherine Gordon Poisal.
She managed family rental properties, was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Colonists, National Society Colonial Daughters of the Seventeenth Century, and volunteered at the Stonewall Jackson Headquarters in Winchester.
She married John Henkel Hinton Jackson July of 1947 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Mr. Jackson died on March 29, 2006.
Surviving are a daughter, Alexis Anne Jackson Thompson of Chapel Hill, NC; son, John H. Jackson II and his wife, Karen Lange Jackson, of Mechanicsburg, PA; two sisters, Jane Downey of Martinsburg, WV and Dorothy Coy of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, George J. Poisal III of Martinsburg, WV; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P. M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA followed by a funeral mass at 2:00 P. M. with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskus officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1020 W. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
