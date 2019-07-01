BERRYVILLE — After more than three decades as archivist for the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA), Mary Thomason Morris has retired.
As the keeper of the county’s history, she catalogued thousands of relics, documents, photos and tidbits of information. In addition, she has helped many people trace their ancestries.
Those who know Morris say she can always find something extraordinary in the ordinary, especially when it comes to the history of Clarke County and its families.
“She knows more about the history of this county than any other person, I believe,” said Julie Ashby, daughter of the late Sally Trumbower, a former CCHA president. “She enthralls you with the stories she tells.”
But if anyone had told Morris when she was a teenager that she would eventually make history her career, “I would have told them they were nuts,” the 75-year-old said in an interview last week. History classes that she took at school bored her.
What sparked her interest in history, she said, were slips of paper her father gave her in the late 1970s containing the names of relatives spanning two generations. They inspired her to begin researching her ancestry. She has since learned about more than 4,600 people on both sides of her family.
“I didn’t stop collecting information,” she said. “The more I got, the more I wanted.”
Morris learned archiving skills from Rebecca Ebert, archivist for Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Regional Library in Winchester. She went to work for the library, CCHA and the Warren Heritage Society for three years. In 1990, she joined the CCHA full time.
She said “it’s really surprising when you look at small places like Clarke County,” which has a population of about 14,500, and realize how many residents have descended from people elsewhere and then learn about those connections.
“She can make connections among people and places that most people cannot,” said Maral Kalbian, the county’s architectural historian.
When researching family history, most people want to find they are related to famous people and then learn about them. Morris is more interested in learning about ordinary people.
“A lot of times,” she said candidly, “all they left (their descendants) was their butt prints on the side of the road,” yet their lives were interesting.
Clarke County was founded in 1836 after it was divided from Frederick County. According to Morris, many planters from the Tidewater region sent their children and slaves to the area to plant crops. Eventually, the planters moved there, too.
Census figures show that in 1850, Clarke’s population was “exactly 50-50,” Morris said, with 3,614 white people and 3,614 enslaved African Americans.
Slavery was abolished with the end of the Civil War and passage of the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1865. The number of African Americans in Clarke County then began declining. African Americans accounted for about 10% of the county’s population in 1920 and now comprise roughly 6%, according to Morris.
County history related to slavery is “a hard story to tell,” she said. She stressed that her comments are based on what she has learned from oral and written histories.
Yet Clarke’s connections to slavery and the Civil War, including battles fought locally, have given the county a unique history, she said.
When she went to work for the CCHA, historical records were on index cards and in file drawers, with relics stored on shelves underneath, Morris said. Now, the records mostly are computerized.
In 2016, Morris was awarded the Heritage Hero Award by the Mosby Heritage Area Association. The award is presented to people who demonstrate over many years responsible stewardship of historic resources in the region.
She received the CCHA’s Professional Achievement Award in 2004.
Morris has published several books, including an index of obituaries, that Kalbian said are “extremely important to researchers” of county history.
She also helped historic Clermont Farm in Berryville catalog its collections and establish a database of 3,300 people associated with the property over the years, said Bob Stieg, chief executive officer of The Clermont Foundation. The farm is an 18th century plantation now used for research and training in historic preservation and agriculture.
“She’s really helped Clermont become the study site that Elizabeth Williams and the (Virginia) Department of Historic Resources wanted it to be,” Steig said. Williams donated the farm to the state in 2004. The foundation operates it.
“Anything I can do to help people connect with their place and time (in history), I’ve done my job,” Morris said.
Although she did not become interested in history until she was out of school, she is delighted when younger people show an interest in it. An example, she mentioned, was when a boy saw a photo of a high school basketball team from years ago and became excited when he realized his father was in it.
“Most young people are so busy bringing up their families and living their lives, they don’t think about” researching their families’ histories, Morris said. People often begin thinking about it as they get older and their lives become slower-paced, she said.
She encourages young adults to tell their children what they know about local history and their families’ histories so it’s not forgotten. It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate, like research into a family tree, she said.
But “young people ... make history every day, and they are part of it, too,” Morris said. “They’re going to have stories to tell their children, when their children ask, because they lived them.”
Declining health prompted Morris to retire. She plans to spend more time with her husband of 45 years, Skip, and their daughter and three grandchildren. But she pledges that she is not finished with her historical work. She aims to continue helping the CCHA with projects whenever she can.
History is ingrained into her life.
“I’m not going to stop doing what I do,” Morris said. “I don’t think I could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.