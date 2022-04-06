WOODSTOCK — A Maryland man who stole cell phones from several different jurisdictions pleaded guilty in Shenandoah, Warren and Frederick counties recently and must pay over $5,000 in restitution.
Daquan Rawls, 22, of District Heights, Md., pleaded guilty in Shenandoah County Circuit on March 25 to stolen property worth over $200 with the intent to sell. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.
On Jan. 29, Woodstock police responded to a reported theft at the cell-phone service store in town and learned that a suspect had distracted an employee before cutting the security wires to four iPhone 12 phones, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint states that the suspect, later identified as Rawls, used a blade from a multi-tool to cut the wires and “stab at” the employee before fleeing. No injuries are mentioned in the complaint.
Woodstock police learned Rawls used the same tactic to steal phones in at least nine other stores in other jurisdictions, the complaint states.
The ensuing investigation found social media images depicting Rawls wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the Woodstock incident, according to the complaint. Additionally, Loudoun County police used a search warrant on a phone that tracked him traveling from Maryland to Woodstock.
Authorities in Loudoun County also found where Rawls was trying to sell an iPhone matching the description of the one stolen from Woodstock on an app, three days after the larceny occurred, the complaint states. Rawls had warrants out from five other jurisdictions with “many more to soon follow,” the complaint states.
The Shenandoah County case was transferred to Frederick County Circuit Court, where his Shenandoah County Circuit Court sentence was combined with a guilty plea to a charge of stolen property with intent to sell valued at more than $1,000.
Rawls was sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday to one year in prison for the charge with all but 31 days suspended and ordered to pay $3,935.64 in restitution.
The plea deals all came after Rawls pleaded guilty to similar offenses in Warren County Circuit Court on March 14. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but three months suspended and ordered to pay $1,199.99 in restitution.
Rawls was scheduled to appear in Alexandria General District Court on April 1 and in Loudon County General District Court on April 7 for similar offenses.
