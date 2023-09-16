WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University football coach Scott Yoder said on Tuesday that the team's Week 2 bye gave the Hornets "a chance to look at ourselves really hard."
One thing that was clear on Saturday afternoon was that it was going to be really hard for the Hornets to look at themselves on film when they go to review their Week 3 performance.
SU fought until the end and had a chance to tie or win in the final minute on Saturday at Shentel Stadium, but the journey the Hornets took to get there is not one they'll want to repeat.
Maryville College defeated SU 27-20 by outgaining the Hornets 409-146 and possessing the ball for 43 minutes and 24 seconds to SU's 16:36 in a ODAC/USA South Challenge game.
Following a punt, the Hornets (1-1) took over at their own 35-yard line with 35 seconds to go and no timeouts. Only one of SU's nine previous drives lasted longer than 25 yards, and its final possession consisted of three incompletions and a screen pass on fourth down to Keshawn Toran over the middle that went for no gain with 13 seconds left.
The Scots (3-0) took a knee from there to hand SU its first loss against a non-ODAC opponent since 2018. SU's yard differential of minus-253 was its worst in 14 games, a defeat to Randolph-Macon College in 2021. SU had 21 yards on 12 rushing attempts.
"The key to the game was they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and it's hard to win a football game when a team does that to you," SU coach Scott Yoder said. "Our kids fought really hard as they always do, and they should be applauded for that. But the score is not indicative [of how the game went] because we could not do anything offensively. We could not run the football. And they ran the football traditionally more effectively than I thought they could."
SU defensive back Keyshawn Wilder had a spectacular performance, making 10 tackles (one for a loss), intercepting two passes to set up two Scott Martin field goals, and essentially taking the ball off Maryville punter Bryce Collins' foot and returning it 30 yards for a touchdown with 5:08 remaining. Martin's second extra point made it 27-20, the closest the Hornets had been since Martin's 27-yard field goal nine seconds into the second quarter made it 10-3.
But the Scots managed to burn up four minutes and 33 seconds of clock over eight plays before giving the ball back to SU. Bryson Rollins connected with Jaden Jones for a 12-yard gain on third-and-9 from the Maryville 26 for the first of two first downs on that drive.
SU did a better job on defense in the second half against Maryville, holding the Scots to seven points and 180 yards. But the Scots were consistent when putting the ball in their hands of their running backs (they had 35 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown), and quarterback Rollins gave the Hornets fits all day.
Rollins threw from different arm angles, threw across his body, extended plays with his legs, and scrambled for yardage, finishing 26 of 31 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the air and picking up 64 yards on 14 carries on the ground.
Rollins found Dirk Nagel alone in the back of the end zone for a six-yard TD when he moved left and threw back across his body to the middle with 9:51 left in the first quarter to open the scoring, and he threw a perfect dart to Jones over the middle for a TD on fourth-and-2 from the SU 12 with 6:25 left in the second quarter to make it 17-3 Scots.
"Rollins is a very dynamic, athletic player," Wilder said. "He makes plays when sometimes things aren't open. I give my respect to him. He willed them to a win with his legs and his leadership, being able to convert third downs and things like that."
Maryville was 6 of 15 on third downs and 3 of 3 on fourth downs. Conversely, SU was just 1 of 11 of third downs and 1 of 2 on fourth downs.
The Hornets knew coming into the game that they would have a difficult time establishing the run against Maryville (just 36 yards per game on 1.2 yards per attempt allowed by the Scots). But in passing situations, the Scots often generated significant pressure and push against the Hornets' blockers, and the Scots' secondary also was impressive. Maryville had seven pass breakups through downfield coverage or batting down passes at the line.
SU quarterback Steven Hugney completed only 15 of 35 passes for 125 yards, only finding a rhythm on the Hornets' TD drive in the fourth quarter, when he connected on 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards and finished the possession off with a five-yard TD throw to Andre Jackson (five catches, 54 yards) to make it 27-13 with 7:59 left.
"I think they were exactly what we expected," said Hugney of Maryville. "They're a good team and they play well together. We knew their box would be good. We had a good game plan, we just had to execute it. At the end of the day, they executed their game plan and we didn't.
"We knew we would have to pass the ball a lot and complete some balls on big downs, and we didn't. I take the blame for that. It's not really anything they did that we didn't expect. Every play we ran, I think we had a good option to go to. It was just about executing."
Wilder's two interceptions gave SU two golden opportunities to score touchdowns.
He returned the first one nine yards to the MC 15. Hugney threw too far for Broden Domenico as he broke open toward the left side in the end zone on third-and-5 from the 10, leading to Martin's 27-yard field goal that made it 10-3.
In the third quarter, Wilder intercepted a pass at the Scots' 33. SU got a first-and-goal at the 8, but Domenico was tripped up on a first down pass to the right, Hugney threw a high floater over AJ Maxwell's head after stepping up under pressure on second down, and then an official somehow missed Caleb Reedy getting pushed out of the right side of the end zone and knocked to the ground when Hugney scrambled and threw on third down. The Hornets settled for a 25-yard Martin field goal to close within 20-6 with 11:44 to go in the third quarter.
"The defense gets two takeaways, and we kick two field goals," Yoder said. "Looking back on it, those were big points, because they kept us in the game late, but if those are touchdowns, things are different. It comes down to we were not in sync offensively."
Wilder was most definitely in sync while playing corner on the outside, on the edge/slot as a nickel back/linebacker, or at safety on Saturday. In the first half, he made a great open-field tackle on Rollins in the red zone on third down to force a field goal attempt and made a great read based on film study on the first interception. In the second half, he put himself in a good position to make the second interception by being prepared for Rollins to throw on the run. On the punt block, he came off the left edge unblocked and put out his hands to devour the football before it could get airborne.
"I just knew if we were going to have a chance, it was going to be right here," said Wilder, who wears SU's No. 5 jersey on defense, of the punt block. "I got a good jump on the snap, and I just flew. Like [defensive and special teams coordinator Kalvin] Oliver told me, 'Drive, drive, drive in your approach, cross your hands together and you wipe down on the table. Just keep your hands low and run through it.' I just ran and the ball was in my hands, and I just said, 'Keep running, 5, just keep running,' because now I just gave my team another shot to get this game going back another way."
Yoder appreciated everything Wilder did on Saturday. He gave him a hug in the pressbox after Wilder finished an interview after the game.
"He was all over the field, playing the run, playing the pass, doing stuff on special teams," Yoder said. "He might be the best defensive back I've ever been around in 23 years of coaching. He might have single-handedly kept us in the game. I know it's a team sport, but he set up 13 points, and we only scored 20. He's a lot of fun to be around."
SU was also led by linebacker Matt Conroy (17 tackles, eight solo), safety Quante Redd (13 tackles, six solo), linebacker Liban Farah (nine tackles, 1.5 for a loss) and cornerback Sean Perry (nine tackles).
The Hornets will be back at home next Saturday for a non-conference game against Juniata at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.