WINCHESTER — About 20 people gathered Monday morning on Amherst Street at the entrance to the Frederick County Public Schools administration building with picket signs to protest mask mandates for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday was the first day of the 2021-22 school year for the division.
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine recommended a universal mask requirement for students and staff for the new school year, but the School Board voted 4-3 against it on Aug. 10. Two days later, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools, to which the division said it would comply. Students must wear masks except when they’re eating.
Frederick County resident Susan Shick, whose son is a senior at James Wood High School, was among the protesters. She said the demonstration was not about discouraging people from wearing masks or getting a COVID-19 vaccination but about opposing orders that she believes strip away “freedom of choice.” Shick believes parents and students should decide what is best for themselves when it comes to masks.
“If the mask makes them feel safer, wear them,” Shick said. “But for those who choose not to, they shouldn’t have to. Nor should their child be asked to go home or leave the building if they don’t have a mask on.”
Shick, who is legislative aide to Del. Bill Wiley, R-29th, said she attended the protest as a parent and not in her capacity with his office.
She said the School Board could choose not to comply with the governor’s mandate, which she acknowledged could open up the division to litigation, but she believes FCPS is likely to face litigation on the matter no matter what it does.
She added that some parents may turn to private or charter schools for their children if there isn’t a change in the mask requirement.
The demonstrators on Monday were mostly parents and conservative activists. Some drivers who passed the protest honked their horns in support.
Frederick County resident Clay Perry, who was among the protesters, said he has a nephew with a speech impediment entering first grade. Perry is concerned because people sometimes have difficulty understanding his nephew, and he’s worried the mask requirement might mask the situation worse. Even if an exception were to be made for his nephew, Perry said other students might pick on him for being “the one kid in class not wearing a mask.”
“He’s got to go to school, and the teacher is not going to be able to see his lips,” Perry said. “And he’s not going to be able to see the teacher’s lips to help that traditional style of learning for speaking, to see other people’s lips move as well as hearing the sounds that they are making. He’s not going to have that opportunity this year.”
Perry and Shick said more anti-mask protests will likely be held in Richmond. They also said they believe that opposition to mask mandates will help Republican candidates in the Nov. 2 election.
Several parents at the protest said their children get headaches from wearing masks and expressed concern that masks make it harder to read facial cues.
Jim Holbrook, who has grandchildren in the county school division, said he believes the government is overstepping its bounds when it comes to requiring students to wear masks in school. Tonya Sibert, wife of Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert, said that while she would personally have her children wear a mask, she opposes the mandate and believes it should be a parental decision.
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine visited 12 of the division’s 19 schools on Monday (the division also has a technical/alternative learning center and is fiscal agent for Northwestern Regional Educational Programs). He told The Star that he saw “exceptional compliance” among students regarding face mask requirements.
“We really haven’t experienced an issue,” Sovine said.
“Our students get it,” he said.
(6) comments
That one woman's sign should read "Let our children breathe all over the other kids".
Ms. Shick sure seems to get a lot of "time off" from her job representing Delegate Wiley. Time to organize busses to the insurrection, time to encourage people to spread COVID to our children and teachers . . . . Did it occur to the Star to ask Mr. Wiley if he supports Ms. Shick's actions? Because it sure seems as if he does.
Oh my gosh get over it! If it keeps our children and staff safe, why not go with it? Go protest at the state office; it's not the county's fault your child has to wear a mask.
Who will you blame when your child gets sick??? I bet you abide by the signs on businesses that say, "No shoes, no shirt, no service."
“Bless Susan Shick’s little heart…she tries so hard!!!”…what a goofball!
Rappahanock County Schools are online due to Covid outbreak. Like Frederick Co, they did not require masks until the state made masks mandatory. They still did not follow it very well.
https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/rappahannock-county-schools-move-online-for-the-week-due-to-covid-19/article_ba38f1e2-046e-11ec-8cc5-ff2c00b6a386.html#:~:text=When%20students%20return%20next%20week,least%20the%20next%2030%20days.
Fauquier County https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/fauquier-county-students-ordered-to-wear-masks-after-covid-outbreak/2780998/
Pretty sad. Only 30 out of a promised 100+ showed. I guess everyone else had work. Shannon Pugh doesnt, we know that much.
It's also funny that the kids are smarter than the parents here. It's like they aren't blinded into insensate rage over basic protocols.
