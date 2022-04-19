WINCHESTER — Local residents Brad and BeBe Parkes, the creators of Masq Hard Tea, have developed a new limited seasonal flavor inspired by the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
The product should be in area stores Wednesday. It features a mix of grapefruit and raspberry, meant to represent springtime and The Bloom’s color scheme of pink and green.
Brad Parkes laughed when asked how many pink and green fruits he combined before settling on a flavor worthy of being associated with Apple Blossom.
“Not as many as I would have thought,” Parkes said. “We came out with kind of our core group of flavors and went back and forth with several different flavors. But the grapefruit and raspberry was about the first or second thing they came up with for a spring seasonal. And the colors just kinda worked for Apple Blossom. So, we ran with it.”
Masq Hard Tea is an alcoholic beverage made from organic tea and organic fruit ingredients. The alcohol content for is 4%, which is similar to a light beer or seltzer.
According to Parkes, the Apple Blossom-inspired hard tea is meant to be refreshing.
“You also get a ton of flavor,” Parkes said.
This year marks the 95th festival. It runs from Friday to May 1 in Winchester.
Parkes said when the company began selling its hard tea products throughout the southeastern United States about a year ago, the plan was to stay involved locally. Now, Masq Hard Tea is the official hard tea sponsor of the Apple Blossom Festival.
“We were actually at an event this past fall with some of the people that put the Apple Blossom together, and we had product there. So many Apple Blossom folks came up and said, ‘Hey, this is great. Have you thought about doing anything with the festival?’” Parkes said.
He said he had already been thinking about crafting a seasonal hard tea to go with Apple Blossom.
“So we’ve designed this new seasonal around that,” he said. “We designed the color scheme, the spring floral flavor and all that around it.”
Masq will be set up at the Apple Blossom Festival’s sponsors’ reception at the George Washington Hotel on Thursday in addition to being at the Bloomin’ Wine Fest on Friday and Saturday, as well as numerous other events. Masq products also will be in bars and breweries downtown throughout the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.