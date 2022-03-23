MASSANUTTEN — The expanse of east Rockingham County spread out below Massanutten Mountain — the quiet of the solitary ridge disturbed only by the churning and groaning of heaving machinery and the movement of earth.
These exact views can only be seen from a work area, but within a year, Massanutten Resort skiers and snowboarders will be able to shred and cruise down the slope, one of several the tourism hub is building to expand its offerings.
“We also have a bunch of snowmaking upgrades and electrical upgrades that we’re doing in conjunction with all this at the same time,” said Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management.
The ski slope crews are working on now — Mueller’s Mile — is named for Massanutten employee Mike Mueller, who is helping with the construction.
“It takes a lot of team members to make this work,” Mueller said on the mountainside on March 3 while standing on a pile of earth. In the background, the tiny black dots of skiers and snowboarders making their way down Massanutten’s other slopes could be seen against the stark white of the snow.
Mueller’s Mile will have a lot of character, such as the views that only the constructions crews are getting glimpses of now, Hess said.
“It’s going to have some awesome views and allow people to get up and access that part of the mountain now,” he said.
Creating new trails is no walk in the park.
First, crews need to survey the landscape and figure out where the new lanes should go and how they will work for skiers and snowboarders.
“You’re looking at the geography and the topography of it,” Hess said.
Then, the route needs to be cleared of trees and rocks before the ground can be graded appropriately, followed by installation of water pipes for snow machines, according to Hess.
“The mountain’s full of rocks, so you’re trying to minimize the amount of rocks you have to go through, but it’s not always possible, so you may have a couple sections to deal with. But it’s a whole lot easier to push dirt around and shape it than have to fight through rock,” Hess said.
Construction continues on Mueller’s Mile, which will be 1 mile long with three large turns and grades of 15% to 25% when completed for next winter’s season, according to Hess.
The other new trail expected to be complete this year is called Slot and will connect from the existing Diamond Jim and Paradice slope, which are the two most difficult the resort has now. Slot will be about 700 feet long and 70 feet wide and, like the other black diamond slopes, is for advanced skiers and snowboarders.
Also as part of the new trail construction is No Hessitation — which when complete will be the resort’s most difficult slope and its only double black diamond track. It is named after Hess, an avid skier and longtime employee of the company, according to company documents.
No Hessitation will be located between Paradice, Diamond Jim and Mueller’s Mile, with all four starting points at the terminus of a new detachable quad lift.
There is already a lift there that carries people to the starting point of Diamond Jim and Paradice, but the new lift will be faster and bring people to the top of the mountain from the Mid-Mountain Grill in around three and half minutes — less than half the time it takes now, according to Hess.
“What we’re trying to do is a couple things,” he said. “One is to make a trail at the top of the mountain [Mueller’s Mile] that was less challenging than what we already have to make that lift area more accessible to for people.”
For now, since the lift only goes to the resort’s hardest trails, it is the probably the least used, according to Hess. So when Mueller’s Mile goes in, it will draw skiers who either are not ready or not wanting to go down a difficult course to that part of the mountain, Hess said.
“And at the same time, the other two trails [No Hessitation and Slot] are more challenging to be able to offer the better skiers a reason to stop here as opposed to driving to West Virginia,” he said.
The new lift and the No Hessitation will be complete in 2023, according to Massanutten plans. Construction on another new slope, Ridgecrest, will also begin at the same time along with the new lift and No Hessitation, according to Hess.
Ridgecrest, a new intermediate trail, will be joined by another intermediate trail called Cruisin’ in 2024, according to plans.
Ridgecrest will connect the existing slopes of Paradice and Mass Transit, while Crusin’ will be a new way to connect to the existing Lower MAKattack and Pacesetter, according to plans.
“We’ve got stuff flying around pretty hard for the next couple of years,” Hess said.
He said the plans for the expansion, like the construction, could not have been done overnight.
“Three or four years ago, we put two and a half mile water pipeline in to add an additional water source” on the mountain, Hess said. “If hadn’t done that three or four years ago, we couldn’t even have this conversation because if you don’t have water, you can’t make snow cover.”
