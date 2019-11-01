WINCHESTER — The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) Master Gardener unit in the Northern Shenandoah Valley is seeking applications for the 2020 Extension Master Gardener volunteer training course.
Extension Master Gardeners assist the VCE in delivering environmental horticulture education programs to the community.
From January to June, volunteers will receive a minimum of 50 hours of horticultural training.
Before the end of 2020, they must volunteer a minimum of 50 hours on approved VCE horticulture projects and information/help desks serving the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren.
For the first time in this area, the 2020 course will be offered as a mix of online training modules, a small number of required classes, and a series of in-person, hands-on workshops to be held throughout the five-county area.
Internet access is required.
Tuition for the 2020 Extension Master Gardener training is $175 to cover a copy of the The Virginia Master Gardener Handbook, background screening, class materials, and the first year of membership in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association.
If you are interested, information/registration sessions will be held throughout the area. Residents of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties are welcome to attend any of the sessions. Course candidates will be interviewed as part of the sessions.
• Saturday at 9 a.m. at the MidAtlantic Farm Credit Conference Room, 125 Prosperity Drive, Winchester
• Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m., Samuels Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal
• Nov. 7 at 6 p.m., Massanutten Country Corner, 3546 U.S. Highway 211 West, Luray
• Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Clarke County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, 524 Westwood Road, Berryville
• Nov. 9 at 10 a.m., Shenandoah VCE Classroom, 600 North Main St., Suite 100, Woodstock
Applications are accepted on a competitive basis based on volunteer job descriptions and qualifications of the applicants.
The class application and additional information are posted at nsvmga.org/join or learn more on Facebook.com/NSVMGA. Sign up at bit.ly/NSVMGAnews to receive information by email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.