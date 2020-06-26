Members of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association members recently donated more than 300 plants to local emergency room staff to say “thank you” for all their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plants were given to staff at Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and Page Memorial Hospital.
Master Gardeners met in the barn at Belle Grove Plantation to decorate and write notes of appreciation. Plants suitable for indoors and outdoors and herbs and flowers in bloom were potted and put in fancy baskets adorned with lots of bows and ribbons.
