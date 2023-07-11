BERRYVILLE — A master design plan being developed for the Clarke County Courthouse grounds to combat controversy over a Confederate monument is nearing completion.
Monday morning, following a conversation with consultants involved in the project, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors expressed intentions of making it come to fruition. A timeline wasn't given, though.
The board also discussed funding options.
Alexandria-based Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) will take comments made during the meeting into consideration while preparing the final plan. It will be provided to the board in time for its Aug. 15 session.
RHI staff members said they don't have time to finish the plan before the board's regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
Officials want the courthouse grounds on North Church Street in downtown Berryville to be a more attractive place for people to visit.
To get tourists delving into the county's history to go downtown, "we need to give them an opportunity to do something other than eat lunch" at a restaurant, said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
Elliot Rhodeside, an RHI director, said "upgrading the courthouse green will be an economic driver" from a tourism perspective.
However, development of the design plan was spurred by controversy over the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds. The Confederacy supported slavery.
The monument, entitled "Appomattox" and erected in 1900, lists the names of Confederate soldiers from Clarke County who died during the war. Atop it is a statue depicting an unidentified, downcast soldier.
Under the plan, "the existing monument will stay where it is," Rhodeside noted.
The plan calls for another monument — one specifically highlighting an aspect of African American history in Clarke County — to be developed and installed on the grounds to counterbalance the Confederate statue.
Rhodeside suggested holding a competition for artists to submit ideas for the new monument.
"I'd like to see more of Clarke County's history, not just African American history," depicted in the courthouse grounds improvements, Lawrence said.
He mentioned ideas such as highlighting Native American history and/or what the Confederate soldiers did later in their lives.
David Weiss, the board's chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, emphasized it's already been determined that the new monument "should reflect the African American experience."
Limbs and leaves on a nearby copper beech tree have almost surrounded the current monument. RHI is recommending that the tree be removed and replaced by four American elm trees.
Removing the large beech tree will "provide a suitable setting for the monument and open up the courthouse green," said Rhodeside.
Other recommendations include relocating a flagpole near the monument elsewhere on the green and raising the ground surrounding the portico of the newer courthouse building to eliminate steps and a wheelchair ramp.
The latter will "accommodate accessibility (by disabled people) in a more graceful way," Rhodeside said.
Costs for developing the second monument and implementing the changes to the grounds haven't yet been determined.
Indications are that a combination of public and private funds will be needed.
"We're all in agreement that we need to be careful in using taxpayers' money," Weiss said of the supervisors.
Still, "we can use savings to get some of these things done," he said.
He suggested that the project be added to the county's capital improvements plan.
Grants could be pursued, said Rhodeside, who also suggested implementing a fundraising campaign.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said people may want to see "something tangible" — such as a concept for a monument — before they're willing to make donations.
