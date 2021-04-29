WINCHESTER — Max Merick, an assistant principal in Loudoun County Public Schools, has been named the new principal of Boyce Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year.
He will succeed Pamela Egbert, who is retiring as the school's principal, according to a Clarke County Public Schools news release.
Merick, who lives in Stephens City, currently works at Horizon Elementary School in Sterling. He previously served as dean of students at Cardinal Ridge Elementary in Centreville. His teaching experience includes seventh-grade U.S. History at Warren County Middle School, sixth-grade U.S. History at Kiptopeke Elementary in Cape Charles, and grades 9-12 social studies at Emmonak School in Emmonak, Alaska.
“We are very fortunate to have Max Merick join our team in Clarke County. He will be an outstanding addition to the Boyce Elementary community," Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said in a statement. "It was evident during the interview process that Mr. Merick is child-centered, hardworking and dedicated to success for all students. I look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”
Merick earned a bachelor's degree in art history and social studies from Boise State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.
He grew up in Alaska and always loved living in a small town, which is one of the reasons he wanted to serve as principal at Boyce Elementary School, which has about 250 students.
"I'm more of a small-town person, so I wanted to come back home and just being able to have an impact on the community I live in," Merick said.
In Loudoun County, he has worked in schools with up to 1,000 students. He said working in a smaller school provides the opportunity for meaningful relationships to be established between students and teacher. Creating strong connections can be difficult in larger schools, he noted.
As Clarke County Public Schools prepares to return to in-person learning five days per week for the 2021-22 school year, Merick said he's excited that students will be back at school on a regular schedule
"I think returning to normal as soon as possible is what kids need at this point, and I'm ready to be there five days a week again with whatever mitigation strategies we're told to do," Merick said.
A big lesson he's learned working as an assistant principal during the COVID-19 pandemic is the importance of focusing on student social-emotional learning.
"There is no substitute for being in the classroom and being with a teacher five days a week," Merick said.
He added that he hasn't met the Boyce Elementary staff yet, but he's ready to address the baseline needs of students and potentially address any learning loss resulting from learning disruptions during the pandemic.
"I'm just really excited to meet the staff, meet the families and meet the students," Merick said.
