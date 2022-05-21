WINCHESTER — Data recently released by the Winchester Police Department show that officers responded to 2,977 calls last year involving a person with a mental health issue. That's nearly twice as many as the 1,493 mental health calls reported just four years earlier in 2017.
Untreated mental illness is taking a toll on the department's 71 officers. According to police Chief John Piper, rarely a day passes when his office doesn't issue an eight-hour emergency custody order for someone whose mental health crisis presents a danger to themselves or others.
Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St., frequently has to deal with the aftermath. On Thursday, he said a high percentage of the homeless men and women who reside at the mission's three homeless shelters ended up there because an untreated mental illness or disorder made it difficult for them to differentiate between right and wrong and to understand what is reality and what is fantasy.
"Sometimes people with a severe mental illness don't even know they're sick," Thomas said. "They think you're the sick one because you don't see that hallucination, you're not hearing that auditory voice."
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an opportune time for people to focus on their own mental well-being and, if needed, seek professional help.
Thomas said it's important to differentiate between mental health and mental illness. Mental health is universal to everyone, while mental illnesses and disorders, according to Johns Hopkins University, affect about a fourth of the American population.
Thomas compared mental health to physical health. Just as it's important for a person to eat right, keep their weight in check and get regular exams from a physician, it's also important to counter stress, sadness and personal pressures with relaxing activities such as baking, hiking and crafting.
"For me, riding a motorcycle helps me with my mental health," Thomas said. "It gives me an opportunity to physically and mentally escape for a time. ... It's just me, the road and some good music."
Mental illness is something else entirely. Just as a physical ailment such as cancer or heart disease won't get better on its own, neither will an untreated mental illness or disorder such as bipolar, depression, anxiety or schizophrenia.
The Treatment Advocacy Center of Arlington estimates that 4% of adult Americans have a severe mental illness or disorder. Of those, approximately 4.2 million people — 1.6% of the entire adult population of the United States — are not receiving professional treatment, and 169,000 are homeless.
To make the national statistics more locally relatable, Thomas did some math. The Treatment Advocacy Center states that 2.3% of American adults have severe bipolar disorder. Frederick County, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, has a population of 91,419. If 2.3% of Frederick County residents have severe bipolar disorder, that equates to 2,132 people.
The Treatment Advocacy Center also states that 51% of adult Americans with severe bipolar disorder are not being treated. Applying that percentage to Frederick County would mean 1,087 local men and women are in critical need of professional help.
Thomas said many people regard mental illness as a weakness and have attached a stigma to seeking psychological or psychiatric help. In actuality, mental illness has absolutely nothing to do with an individual's personal fortitude. Instead, most mental illnesses and disorders are due to a physical condition such as a neurological injury or an imbalance of the chemicals that control brain functions.
Thomas said untreated mental illnesses and disorders often lead people to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol, and can sometimes cause them to engage in criminal conduct.
"In 44 states [including Virginia], there are more mentally ill people in jails or prisons than in their largest state hospitals," he said.
A recent episode of Thomas' Rescue Ride Podcast featured guest Chris Doctson, a former client of Winchester Rescue Mission who served prison time after the voices in his head told him to steal a car in Winchester and lead police on a prolonged pursuit that eventually culminated with his arrest in Baltimore.
"He thought he was doing something for the government," Thomas said about Doctson's motivation to break the law.
Today, Doctson is being treated for schizophrenia and has joined the staff of Winchester Rescue Mission in order to help others in similar situations.
"When people are medicated and taking their meds properly, the difference is night and day," Thomas said. "Folks with schizophrenia and bipolar, when properly medicated, can live very normal lives."
If you or a loved one could benefit from psychological services but aren't sure where to turn, Thomas said a good place to start is Northwestern Community Services. The Warren County-based nonprofit, which operates satellite offices in the region, offers a range of treatments with rates based on a patient's ability to pay. To learn more, visit nwcsb.com.
