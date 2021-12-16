WINCHESTER — Is Winchester becoming a city that developers will avoid?
That concern was raised Wednesday morning by Mayor David Smith in a phone interview, just a few hours after City Council rejected a rezoning request that would have cleared the way for the construction of an age-restricted subdivision on 28.26 acres next to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV).
“For years, we’ve been trying to get development and investment in Winchester,” Smith said, explaining the tax dollars generated by developments make it possible for the city to afford operational improvements and community services. “We [City Council] as a body need to be more consistent in how we look at these developments.”
Smith said he has grown frustrated in recent weeks because some of council’s actions appear to have been based more on the sentiments of opponents than the projects under consideration.
For example, rezoning proposals for two major residential developments were presented to City Council at its Nov. 9 meeting — the first to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to 15.3 acres zoned Commercial Industrial (CM-1) at 2210 Legge Blvd.; the second would have added a PUD overlay to 28.26 acres of undeveloped land zoned Low Density Residential (LR) next to the MSV.
The Legge Boulevard rezoning, which has been approved, makes it possible for Castle Development Group Holdings LLC to build 246 market-rate apartments and 18,000 square feet of commercial space on an undeveloped strip of land sandwiched between Interstate 81 and the Lowe’s home-improvement store at 2200 S. Pleasant Valley Road. There are no other residential developments near the site.
The rezoning of the 28.26 acres, which failed to pass City Council on Tuesday night, would have made it possible for Elevate Homes to build up to 74 homes clustered closer together in an age-restricted community called The Preserve at Meadow Branch. The property’s current zoning allows for 79 homes as a by-right use. Plans called for accessing the community by extending Jefferson Street and Nester Drive. The area is next to several neighborhoods.
During public hearings on the two proposed rezoning applications, no one spoke against the Legge Boulevard application, but residents turned out in large numbers to protest The Preserve proposal.
The Legge Boulevard rezoning was approved on Nov. 23. The Preserve rezoning was tabled that same day, then rejected on Tuesday night.
“The Legge project was much bigger and that passed without any problem whatsoever, yet we put stipulations on The Preserve, which was low density,” Smith said. “It’s basically a socio-economic situation.”
Through letters, public comments and social media posts, numerous people who live in more affluent neighborhoods near The Preserve site protested the proposed development due to its potential impacts on traffic, stormwater drainage and the property’s undisturbed woodlands.
“A few years ago when they had the opportunity ... for an extension of The Trails [at the MSV], they didn’t want that either,” Smith said, referring to neighbors’ previous opposition to a network of walking trails on the museum’s campus that at one point would have included a portion of the 28.26-acre parcel of vacant land. “If it was left up to them, they would not have anything there other than what they have now, just trees and things.”
Smith said citizen involvement is crucial to achieving the best outcomes for Winchester, but City Council members need to focus on how proposals impact the entire city rather than just a small percentage of its residents.
“Council shouldn’t bow to pressure if we know it’s in the best interest of the city,” Smith said. “If we don’t have development, the businesses that are here will move somewhere else, they’ll move out into the county where there’s a lot of development going on. Across the board, businesses can’t sustain with the same number of clients they’re getting or not getting.
“If we become a place where it’s like, ‘Developers beware,’ that’s going to be detrimental to the city,” he said. “We can’t penalize the good for the perfect, and that’s what’s happening.”
