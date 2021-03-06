WINCHESTER — Mayor David Smith and other Winchester officials surprised Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene and Valley Health President Mark Nantz on Friday afternoon with a proclamation thanking them and their organizations for their work in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Smith read the proclamation at the vaccine clinic at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center. Smith announced that through the partnership of the university, the health district and Valley Health about 40,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
He said the three entities have “gone above and beyond” in creating a safe and organized process for vaccinating the region’s first responders, healthcare workers, public school staff, underserved populations, seniors, regional residents and more. He also gave a shout out to the more than 650-plus volunteers — made up of Valley Health employees as well as Shenandoah University faculty, staff, students and alumni— who have helped administer the vaccine.
“I think we are just humbled and honored that you all took the time,” Fitzsimmons said. “You work hard, the leaders of our city, to keep folks employed, to keep folks safe, to keep us moving forward. And that you took time to thank us, I really appreciate that. I know we all feel you are doing a great job during such a hard time to lead. I can’t imagine how stressed you are, and I’m grateful for the work you and your colleagues do.”
Fitzsimmons also thanked the health district, Valley Health and the volunteers who helped with vaccine distribution, saying she feels like she’s “in the presence of giants.”
“It is one of the most inspiring things that any of us have ever been involved in,” Fitzsimmons said. “At least in higher ed, how often do we get to say ‘there’s a life saved! There’s another life saved!’ I do believe we are in the business of saving lives, saving hearts and minds. But it’s usually not so instantaneous as it is here, and it is an absolute joy to be doing this.”
Nantz said he was just happy to be a part of the effort to distribute vaccines.
“When the opportunity to vaccinate within the community, we jumped at the chance to partner,” Nantz said. “We have a unique, great relationship with Lord Fairfax and Dr. Greene. And I think what we’ve demonstrated is we are pretty good at getting vaccinations in people’s arms.”
Fitzsimmons said that after they move past the pandemic and “this historical year”, she hopes these partnerships continue, “because we’ve got a lot of work to do — whether it be serving low-income individuals and communities and getting equity and access and justice for all or ensuring the public health of all.”
Those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine should check valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations.
