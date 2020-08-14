WINCHESTER — A “Meet the Mayoral Forum” scheduled for next week has been canceled.
The event, organized by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Young Professionals Group, would have featured incumbent Winchester Mayor David Smith, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Danielle Bostick. Andy Gail, the new executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, was scheduled to serve as moderator.
On Thursday, just a few hours after the forum was publicly announced, an email went out stating it had been called off.
“This event has been canceled because proper protocols were not followed and Mayor David Smith is not available on Wednesday, August 19,” wrote Ashley Miller, the Top of Virginia’s director of marketing and communications.
The chamber attributed the mix-up to a miscommunication from a volunteer associated with the Young Professionals Group.
The 90-minute mayoral forum was to have been a free virtual event conducted over the Zoom videoconferencing service. There is no word on if it will be rescheduled.
Smith did not respond to a phone message seeking comment on Thursday, but Bostick said she was disappointed by the cancellation.
“I was looking forward to it,” she said. “These virtual events make it so the public can learn about the candidates.”
Bostick said she still intends to follow through with an online forum at the same time the chamber’s event would have been held, which is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Her forum will be streamed on her campaign’s Facebook page, facebook.com/bostickformayor. She said she will respond to citizens’ questions submitted prior to the event and, if time allows, will answer additional questions. Email questions to danielle@bostickformayor.com.
