WINCHESTER — Two members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors continue to push to fund the school division's budget by category, which would give the supervisors more oversight and control of funding.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy and Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said at a Wednesday night budget work session that categorical funding would ensure that county tax dollars allocated to the school division are used as intended. For example, money for food services could only be spent on food services. School officials would need approval from the supervisors to transfer funds from one category to another.
This isn't the first time categorical funding has been suggested by the supervisors. School officials have always objected.
Patty Camery, finance director for Frederick County Public Schools, said in 2019 that waiting for approval from the supervisors to transfer funds, such as in an emergency situation, would hinder day-to-day operations. The process could take two weeks and would require submitting a request to the county's Finance Committee, which would then make a recommendation to the supervisors on whether to approve the transfer.
Graber said he wants a detailed, line-item budget from the school division so he knows how funds are being spent. He has previously objected to some expenditures.
“If they continue to refuse to give us a categorical, line-item budget then I would like to see what our scenarios would look like if we give them simply the bare-bones minimum that is required by the state,” he said.
County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler said the minimum amount of funding the county was required to give to the school division in fiscal 2019 was $34.4 million. The county will be required to provide a similar amount of money in the upcoming fiscal year.
The county provided roughly $88 million to the school division for its current operating budget of $181.76 million. If the county only provides $34.4 million in FY 2022, that's a difference of more than $50 million.
Schools Superintendent David Sovine has proposed a $195 million operating budget for FY 2022.
Graber said he would like to see budget scenarios in which the county is able to utilize the $50 million that would have otherwise gone to the school division.
McCarthy said it's important that taxpayers know how their money is being spent. “In conversations among various school board members it’s become clear that they don’t want to share the budget with us because they don’t want to be challenged on the budget,” he said.
Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier said the two panels have not held a joint meeting this year to discuss budget proposals and that Sovine has not given a presentation of his budget proposal to the supervisors.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven said the supervisors requested and offered specific dates to meet with the School Board and said he was unsure if they had received a response.
But County Administrator Kris Tierney said the county never sent a formal invitation to the School Board for a joint meeting. He said he would contact Sovine about possibly doing a budget presentation next month during a budget work session.
Steve Edwards, the school division's coordinator of policy and communications, said in an email to The Star on Thursday that Sovine invited each supervisor, through Tierney, to attend the School Board's Feb. 2 meeting, when he presented his budget proposal.
Edwards said Sovine also provided each supervisor with a YouTube link so they could watch the presentation. On Feb. 3, Sovine sent copies of his budget presentation as well as copies of a newsletter outlining his proposed budget to Tierney and asked that they be distributed to each supervisor, Edwards added.
These items, as well as the School Board’s Budget Development Calendar and Capital Asset Plan, which is used to identify and prioritize capital maintenance needs/expenditures, are available on the school’s website at https://www.frederick.k12.va.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=135936&pageId=189746 .
Edwards said the supervisors were welcome to attend the School Board's Finance Committee meetings on Feb. 4 and Feb. 24, when detailed budget information was presented. The information shared at these meetings is available on the school website at https://www.frederick.k12.va.us/cms/one.aspx?portalId=135936&pageId=23689947 .
School Board Chairman Jay Foreman said school officials have been "extremely transparent" about budget matters, noting that School Board members respond to inquiries and have conversations regarding the budget with their counterparts on the Board of Supervisors. He said the county also receives a quarterly expenditures report from the school division that details all expenditures. He said the budget information the school division makes available on its website is comparable to what the county shares about its budget online.
"Mr. Graber’s suggestion that the county only provide the school division with [the bare minimum required] in funding would be devastating to our community’s children," Foreman said. "Personnel represents 85 percent of the school division’s total operating budget. Cutting county funding by more than $52 million, as suggested by Mr. Graber, would result in hundreds of valuable, dedicated school employees losing their jobs and would be detrimental to our community’s children and their futures.”
Since last fall, Foreman said he has worked with DeHaven, Tierney and Sovine to identify a date for a joint meeting, but it has proven difficult.
"The closest we have been able to get was a meeting date and time on which all members of both boards, with the exception of Mr. Graber, were available," Foreman said. "Since Mr. Graber wasn’t available, we did not schedule the meeting for that time and have not been able to find another date that works."
Foreman said the School Board is scheduled vote March 16 on its proposed budget. "Once we have adopted our proposed budget, we will try to schedule a joint meeting if that remains the desire of the Board of Supervisors. We have requested the Supervisors provide an agenda or list of topics they wish to discuss, but haven’t received anything. From the School Board’s perspective, I think it’s important that we talk about the impact each of the six budget scenarios being considered by the Board of Supervisors will have on students and our schools.”
Edwards said Sovine will continue to work with Tierney to provide information regarding his proposed budget.
"At the present time, Dr. Sovine has no plans to re-present his budget to the Board of Supervisors as they were invited to attend his presentation on February 2, were provided with a link they could use to watch the livestream of the presentation, and provided with copies of the presentation to include each slide as well as Dr. Sovine’s script,” Edwards said.
(13) comments
Seems like the problem was identified right here. When Mr. Graber can find an hour or two in his busy schedule, they might get somewhere. (But i’d videotape it, because something tells me that whatever IS said will be in dispute as soon as the meeting has ended).
By the way, any of these folks happen to be at the meeting at the Caldwell’s in Berryville??? Just asking for a friend....
You sound like Joe McCarthy.[lol]
IF the BOS is going to micro manage the FCPS or minimally fund our kids education.....there is a bigger issue than one of two BOS's egos.
The day of reckoning is here - . who is in charge, the Board or David Sovine? Supervisors, please do us all a favor and terminate Mr. Sovine with cause and half the problem will be resolved. He works for us and needs to do what he is told.
Graber and McCarthy are so full of themselves! All they want to do is send this county into the Stone Age. They certainly are not doing their job by acting in the best interest of their constituents...they both are very toxic for this community especially in their current roles!
Graber wants answers, but he won't make time to go to a meeting to get them? Sounds like grandstanding.
"McCarthy said it's important that taxpayers know how their money is being spent"
Funny how Leftists only think this is a problem when it's directed towards them. Double standards much? Only a problem if you've got something to hide, yes?
@Doc - Everything in public education is exactly that, public. Graber has been invited to meet with the school board on several occasions to go over this information(which he has declined). It has also been given to him. He wants to be spoon fed information instead of making the effort to read what is given to him. When making decisions about issues that affect our community, we should not be put into categories like you are doing (leftist, strawman, ...). Name calling only divides our community more. We should work together to come up with options that will benefit our entire community.
"...we should not be put into categories like you are doing (leftist, strawman, ...)..." Both sides are doing it, just sayin.
It is clear from Supervisor Graber's comments that he does not represent the best for his constituents. Supervisor McCarthy is asking for line-items, but not threatening the schools.
Do any other comparable counties do this?
I find it interesting that the 2 BOS that have major issues with FCPS don’t actually have any children in our school system.
@mook - Excellent strawman you built there! How does that relate in any way to wanting to know how the school board spends OUR money?
It goes to their mindset, experience and ties to our county education system. If they are not personally invested in it, that could alter their opinions about it. I want our BOS to have experience to issues they are representing their constituents on. This is one area that they both are lacking.
