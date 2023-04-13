WINCHESTER — In July 2019, Katrina McClure joined the staff of Sinclair Health Clinic as its new executive director.
Exactly four years later, in July of this year, McClure will be joining the staff of Northwestern Community Services Board as its new chief executive officer.
While she’s excited for the opportunity and the challenges that await, McClure admits it will be hard to leave the clinic that provides free and reduced-cost medical, dental, prescription and mental health services to the Winchester area’s most economically challenged residents.
“I love this place,” she said Wednesday during an interview at the clinic at 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. “From the people who support us to the people that work here, everyone is just so focused on helping others in one of the most meaningful ways that you can.”
McClure said one of the clinic’s founders, Dr. Terry Sinclair, set the tone for the facility’s loving, caring environment.
“Terry really made it such a special place,” McClure said. “He saw the need, rallied people toward the cause, volunteered for many years himself and gave people the chance to make a huge difference.”
McClure, who holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, also made a huge difference, although she’s too modest to say so herself. Under her watch, Sinclair Medical Clinic streamlined the way it offers services, making it so that someone only needs one or two visits to become a fully enrolled patient as opposed to the six or seven trips it used to take.
“We’ve more than doubled the number of patients that we see,” McClure said. “We’re coming up to 2,500 unique patients seen in the past year.”
She also made it easier for clients to obtain food and other essentials, renovated the clinic’s pharmacy and increased the number of prescriptions it filled, expanded access to the clinic for Medicaid recipients, increased the number of staff members who speak both English and Spanish, expanded and improved prenatal care services, implemented more convenient clinic hours and reconfigured the layout of the facility so people could be helped more efficiently.
“I’m really proud of the work that we did and all the progress we made in the last four years,” McClure said. “We, meaning the whole team — our volunteers, our supporters who donate to us and make everything work, and our nonprofit partners including the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, the Virginia Health Care Foundation, Rx Partnership, Shenandoah University, all the different organizations we work with to provide the services that we do.”
Sinclair Medical Clinic started out as the Free Medical Clinic in 1986 and was located in the basement of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winchester. In 2003, the nonprofit operation relocated to its current home on the Our Health campus in Winchester, and in 2017 was renamed the Sinclair Health Clinic to honor the man who had dedicated his life to helping others.
Terry Sinclair retired in 2015 when a stroke left him partially paralyzed. He died on Nov. 26, 2021, at the age of 79.
One of the many legacies he left behind was Sinclair Health Clinic’s commitment to treat the mental health needs of the area’s less-fortunate. Terry Sinclair added psychiatric services to the clinic’s physical wellness treatments in the early 2000s and, 20 years later, that allowed McClure to see “how critically important mental health services are to people’s overall well-being.”
McClure said she also learned it can be difficult for people to find quality, affordable mental health care. Now that she’s becoming CEO of Northwestern Community Services Board, she’s in a better position to help those people because Northwestern provides mental health treatment, addiction services, assistance for individuals with developmental difficulties and more at rates based on a patient’s income. In many instances, it costs a person just $10 to be seen by one of the agency’s dozens of doctors and specialists.
“It seemed like a very natural move to go and try to make a big difference in people’s access to mental health services,” McClure said when asked why she sought out her new job.
The Northwestern Community Services Board began looking for a new CEO last year in preparation for the departure of Michael Elwell, who retired in December after eight years in the position. McClure said she submitted her application in October.
She said her first task at Northwestern will be evaluating its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.
“Data helps inform the best decisions,” McClure said. “If you don’t take time to gather the data and understand what the issues are, you’re not going to address the correct problems and you’re not going to prioritize things the way you would have had you had a better sense of the opportunities.”
Northwestern Community Services Board was founded in 1976 and serves Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page. It is based in Front Royal but has satellite facilities in Winchester, Berryville, Woodstock, New Market and Luray.
“We are extremely pleased that Katrina McClure has accepted the position of chief executive officer at Northwestern Community Services Board,” Sandra Dunkle, chairwoman of Northwestern’s board of directors, said in a media release. “With her exceptional leadership abilities and extensive expertise, we have no doubt that she will drive our organization towards greater success.”
Northwestern’s gain, however, is Sinclair Health Clinic’s loss.
“Katrina’s time at the clinic has been truly miraculous,” Robbie Marchant, chairman of Sinclair Health Clinic’s board of directors, said in the release. “Under her leadership, we navigated the financial uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis while ensuring our patients received life-saving care. She developed initiatives that brought supplies, services, care and hope directly into local neighborhoods. Her tenure brought about a period of stability, professionalism and growth that will be difficult to replicate, leaving us in a stronger position as we begin our executive search.”
Between now and July 1, McClure said she’ll do whatever she can to make sure everything is in order for the clinic’s next executive director.
“There’s still a lot of potential and I’m really excited to see how the next leader, or the next leader group, advances and grows the organization,” she said. “I’m grateful that I was able to work with so many amazing people in a supportive community here at Sinclair Health Clinic.”
To learn more about the clinic, visit sinclairhealthclinic.org. Information about Northwestern Community Services Board can be found at nwcsb.com.
