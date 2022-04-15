BERRYVILLE — Parents need to keep their children from playing in the streets, or at least make sure they play safely, Berryville Town Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald believes.
The number of "children playing in streets in our area is bad," McDonald told the council Tuesday night. "You would think parents would be watching them."
Her comments came several weeks after the council's Streets & Utilities Committee, comprised of Councilwomen Diane Harrison and Kara Rodriguez, discussed the matter.
The focus of that discussion, however, was on recreational equipment — such as portable basketball goals — being placed on residential streets and allowed to remain there, even when children aren't playing.
Some larger types of equipment have hindered large vehicles, such as snowplows and garbage trucks, according to local officials.
Playing in streets generally is illegal in Virginia, but the law lets localities designate areas where playing is allowed and set reasonable restrictions on how it can be done.
After discussing the matter, committee members decided to monitor the situation. They surmised that children need some place to play, considering that playgrounds aren't always convenient to where youngsters live.
Tuesday night, though, McDonald cited problems with children playing in streets in the northeast part of town, including the area surrounding Cobbler Drive and East Fairfax Street.
A "fairly new" playground established in the Darbybrook subdivision was taken out because of a lack of supervision of children by their parents, she mentioned.
Children sometimes seem to be defiant of vehicles, McDonald said.
"Someone's going to get hurt" eventually if something isn't done about the problem, she said.
She doesn't really mind if children play in the streets if they'll get out of the way of approaching drivers, she added.
When police officers see playing in streets, rather than issuing a citation, they usually just remind the children — and their parents, if they're around — about the dangers and relevant state laws, according to Berryville Police Chief Neal White.
McDonald said the problem won't let up until police start knocking on the doors of children's homes and talking to parents.
For now, if children at play are causing problems, observers should let town officials know about it, Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.