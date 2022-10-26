BERRYVILLE — Donna Marie McDonald resigned from Berryville Town Council on Wednesday, citing health reasons.
Her resignation took effect immediately.
"It is clear to me that I will not be able to carry out my duties to my satisfaction," McDonald said in a prepared statement. "I have thoroughly enjoyed serving on the Town Council for the past six years. The members are fortunate to have the honor of serving such a wonderful community."
She couldn't be reached Wednesday afternoon for further comment.
McDonald first was elected in 2016 and then re-elected in 2020 to her current four-year term. She officially represented Ward 1, which largely comprises the town's northeast quadrant.
However, "she looked out for (the interests of) everybody in Berryville," regardless of the ward in which they live, Mayor Jay Arnold said.
McDonald was chairwoman of the council's Public Safety Committee. Arnold noted that McDonald has been a staunch supporter of the Berryville Police Department and always strove to ensure that officers have everything they need to fight crime and protect the public.
"This is a difficult time for everyone concerned," said Arnold. "Our first concern is for Mrs. McDonald's well-being. But, of course, we have the challenging task of replacing a dedicated public servant."
McDonald's current term expires at the end of December 2024.
Code of Virginia Section 24.2-228 gives the council 45 days to appoint a qualified voter from Ward 1 to temporarily fill her vacated seat. Anyone interested in serving must submit a letter stating their interest, their resumé and a completed Town of Berryville Talent Bank Form to Town Clerk Paul Culp by Nov. 18.
The form is online at www.berryvilleva.gov. Go to the "How Do I ..." heading, then scroll down and click on "Browse Documents and Forms" — on the left side of the webpage — to find it.
A timetable for selecting someone to succeed McDonald, plus more details about the process, will be announced after remaining council members discuss the matter during their Nov. 8 meeting, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Under the state code section, the council also has 15 days to petition Clarke County Circuit Court to issue a writ of election.
The court will determine the date of a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of McDonald's unexpired term, Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said. The person who is temporarily appointed by the council will serve through the special election.
Three other council seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election. Only one candidate is running for each seat.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison is seeking re-election to the Ward 2 seat. Ryan Tibbens is running for the Ward 4 seat now held by Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez, who isn't seeking re-election. Erecka Gibson, the current recorder, is running for vice mayor.
A recorder and vice mayor essentially have the same duties. The council is merely changing the title of the office, having obtained General Assembly approval through a change to the town's charter.
Most cities and towns now refer to the post as vice mayor, following modern local government practices.
