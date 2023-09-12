Jennifer McDonald’s federal criminal jury trial entered day nine on Monday, with prosecutors focusing on financial transactions connected to several local projects during her tenure as the executive director of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority.
McDonald, who remains free on bond, stands charged with 34 counts of wire and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft totaling more than $20 million. Federal authorities accuse McDonald of committing the offenses from 2014 through 2018 — her last four as the EDA’s executive director.
McDonald appeared with her federal public defenders Andrea Harris and Abigail Thibeault in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg.
U.S. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon is presiding over the trial. The court postponed the trial last week when at least one person involved, but not a member of the jury, tested positive for COVID-19. The trial resumed Monday with prosecutors calling more of its witnesses.
Federal prosecutors called witnesses Monday to testify about the Leach Run Parkway and the new Front Royal Police Department Headquarters projects and related financial transactions.
FBI agent Justin Hasty testified Monday regarding documents seized from McDonald’s former office in the EDA building on Kendrick Lane during the course of his investigation. Documents showed transactions involving properties and vehicles.
Katrina Gochenour testified about her work on EDA audits for the fiscal years 2014-2017. Gochenour worked at the time for Winchester-based accounting firm Yount Hyde and Barbour, which the EDA hired to conduct the annual audits. Gochenour said that during the audit process she relied on documents provided to her by McDonald. Gochenour testified that she did not look for instances of potential fraud during the audit process.
Virginia Department of Transportation official Steve Damron testified regarding his work with the town and the county on the Leach Run Parkway. McDonald states in several email chains that were presented as evidence that VDOT required that the EDA put $2 million into an escrow account for the project. VDOT never required that the EDA put money into an escrow account, Damron said.
“I was puzzled,” Damron said.
Nor did VDOT require the EDA to show the authority had sufficient funds to pay for the entire Leach Run Parkway project, as McDonald stated in her emails, Damron said.
Anthony J. Bell III, vice president and civic sector leader for Moseley Architects, testified about the company’s work on the new Front Royal Police Department headquarters on Kendrick Lane. Moseley designed the project. The prosecutor asked Bell about documents purported to be invoices from Moseley for his services. However, Bell testified that these documents were not created by Moseley as they are not in the correct format. Bell said the amounts shown on the invoice as charged by Moseley do not correlate with what was paid to Moseley.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrea Broach, Rachel Swartz and Sean Welsh are prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.