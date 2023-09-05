A federal judge paused Jennifer McDonald’s criminal jury trial until Friday because several people involved have tested positive for COVID-19.
McDonald, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority's former executive director, stands charged with federal counts of wire and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
Federal prosecutors allege that McDonald, while employed by the EDA, used the authority’s money without permission to engage in schemes for her financial benefit. Authorities say McDonald defrauded the EDA of approximately $20 million.
McDonald’s six-week jury trial started Aug. 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg.
U.S. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon canceled Day 9, scheduled for Tuesday, according to a notice posted on the online court database on Monday. The court scheduled the trial to resume Friday, the post notes.
A clerk in the federal court said by phone on Tuesday that several people involved in the trial have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, the judge canceled the next three trial days. The clerk said that none of the jurors were among the people who tested positive for the virus.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Welsh, Rachel Swartz and Andrea Broach are prosecuting the case. Federal public defenders Andrea Harris and Abigail Thibeault represent McDonald.
Day 8 of the trial ended Thursday. The court spent the first three days empaneling a jury. Attorneys for the prosecution and the defense made opening statements on Day 4. Witnesses for the prosecution started testifying on Day 4. The prosecution has called 24 of its possible 72 witnesses.
