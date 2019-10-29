BERRYVILLE — An unused former state corrections facility could be turned into something benefiting Clarke County, Bev McKay believes.
McKay, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ White Post District representative, will be pushing for that during his third term. Because he is running unopposed in the Nov. 5 election, it is all but certain that he will remain on the board for another four years.
Once known as Camp 7, the 200-acre property is on Ray of Hope Lane near the intersection of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) at Double Tollgate. The Virginia Department of Corrections closed the complex, which is in McKay’s district, in 2014 amid budget cuts. When it was open, the facility was described by state officials as being a community corrections and diversion program for offenders serving probation sentences.
McKay is optimistic that the county eventually can obtain funding to help convert the property for commercial use — something, he said, that “will help the county generate tax revenue.”
He doesn’t know what that might be. One possibility, he said, is working with the Virginia Ports Authority to recruit to the property a company that would heavily use the services of the inland port a few miles away off U.S. 340 near Front Royal.
No matter how the property is redeveloped, it should be made to look nice, McKay added, considering that U.S. 340 is “a gateway into Clarke County.”
McKay, 67, is a Clarke County High School graduate who has a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences from Virginia Tech. A farmer, he serves on the Virginia Farm Bureau’s Clarke County Board and the Virginia Association of Counties’ Agriculture Committee. He and his wife, Stephanie, have a grown daughter.
He has been on the board of supervisors since 2012. He has been its vice chairman since 2015.
As a supervisor, he said, “I try not to lose sight that it’s taxpayer money (that the county mostly spends), and I always make myself accessible to everyone” and listen to their ideas and opinions.
McKay observed that during the past seven years, the board and Berryville Town Council have worked well together. Berryville not only is Clarke County’s seat but also its largest town and commerce center.
The supervisors and the Clarke County School Board have established “a good relationship,” he said. That especially is important, he pointed out, because roughly 70 percent of the county’s budget pertains to the schools.
County planners currently are holding meetings with the board of supervisors to discuss proposed revisions to the county’s zoning and subdivision ordinances. McKay said that in the future, he wants the county to review all of its ordinances to ensure they are effective and easily understandable, as well as to update its comprehensive plan.
Officials say most residents want Clarke County to remain a largely rural, peaceful county amid the hustle-and-bustle of adjacent urban areas including Winchester/Frederick County and Leesburg/ Loudoun County. That will be the case if McKay’s wishes come true.
“I want to see it remain a wonderful place to live and raise your kids,” he said.
Five seats are up for election on the Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 5 election.
Bill Houck and Doug Lawrence are running for the Russell District seat. Running unopposed are incumbents Mary Daniel (Berryville District), David Weiss (Buckmarsh District), Terri Catlett (Millwood District) and McKay (White Post District).
