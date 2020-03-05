WINCHESTER — The developer of Meadow Branch Apartments is ready to proceed with Phase II of construction.
According to documents discussed Tuesday at the Winchester Planning Commission’s work session, Phase II would be built on a vacant 7.5-acre parcel of land at 540 Meadow Branch Ave. that borders the southern edge of the development’s recently completed first phase.
Phase I of Meadow Branch Apartments, which was built starting in 2017, includes 144 apartments and 26 town houses on 10.6 acres of land behind Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Phase II is budgeted at $20.3 million and is proposed to include a total of 135 apartments, with 47 being in a pair of three-story buildings and the remaining 88 being in two four-story structures.
Additionally, Phase II would include a small park and spa for dogs that would be open to all residents of Meadow Branch Apartments. Phase II tenants will also have access to the complex’s clubhouse and swimming pool that were built during Phase I.
According to a fiscal impact analysis prepared on behalf of property owner R.W. Moffett LLC, which is managed by Valley Proteins President J.J. Smith of Winchester, the 135 new apartments in Phase II will require infrastructure and emergency support services valued at $320,980 per year. That expense will be offset by generating an estimated $327,560 in annual taxes, giving the city of Winchester a yearly surplus of $6,580.
Proposed monthly rents for the Phase II apartments are similar to those being charged for Phase I — $1,280 to $1,335 for one-bedroom units, $1,515 to $1,665 for two bedrooms, and $1,710 to $1,840 for three bedrooms.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Phase II is not expected to add many students to the city school system. While Meadow Branch Apartments is not age-restricted, he said, “If you look at the demographics of Phase I, there are a lot of retired people without school-age children.”
According to the project’s fiscal impact analysis, only 16 school-age children live in the Phase I apartments and town houses. Of those, two were already enrolled in Winchester Public Schools before moving to Meadow Branch Apartments, another two attend private school and two others are expected to graduate from high school this summer.
The Phase II apartments will be marketed to the same people as Phase I — young adults age 33 and younger, and aging adults age 54 and older. Those two demographics represent more than 63% of the current residents in the Phase I apartments and town houses.
If all goes as planned, R.W. Moffett LLC hopes to complete the Phase II apartments in 2022 and start leasing units in 2023.
Before any of that can happen, though, City Council must approve a request submitted by the developer that would add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the property’s Medium Density Residential (MR) zoning. By right, the parcel can currently accommodate 5.4 housing units per acre, but a PUD would raise that to 18 units per acre.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the Meadow Branch Apartments rezoning request on March 17, then forward its recommendation to council for a final verdict.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Chairman Mark Loring was absent.
