The approaching academic season brings a long list of logistical details for families to navigate.
Between supply shopping, transportation and figuring out a schedule that works for the everyone, parents, guardians and students likely have a lot on their minds as Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester Public Schools prepare to return for the 2023-24 school year.
And while each new year inevitably brings about some sort of change, other aspects will remain the same across the board. School meal programs, for example, will be unchanged, according to school officials from all three districts.
In Clarke County, K-12 student breakfast costs $1.80. Lunch for elementary school students costs $3.05. Lunch for middle and high school students costs $3.40. For students who qualify for reduced meal plans, breakfast costs $0.30 and lunch costs $0.40. Some students might qualify for free meal plans as well. Eligibility for free or reduced meal plans is based on household income.
If your household receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits, you may not be required to apply for free or reduced meal programs. If this is the case, you will be notified. Households that are not notified by August 15 must apply for the program. Applications can be submitted online or in person.
For more information on school meals, federal income eligibility or to fill out an application, visit https://www.clarke.k12.va.us/our-district/food-services.
Frederick County offers free breakfast and lunch to all students who qualify for free or reduced meal programs. Households are required to submit a new application each school year.
If your child attends Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, Evendale Elementary School, Indian Hollow Elementary School, Middletown Elementary School, Redbud Run Elementary School, Stonewall Elementary School, James Wood Middle School, Dowell J. Howard Center or the NREP School, they can receive free breakfast and lunch regardless of household income under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). CEP is a nationwide program that provides non-priced meal plans in schools or districts with high concentrations of poverty.
In Frederick County Schools that do not qualify for CEP, breakfast for all students costs $1.40. Lunch costs $2.60 for elementary school students and $2.85 for middle and high school students.
For more information on eligibility or to apply for meal benefits, visit https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application.
Winchester Public Schools as a division qualifies for CEP, meaning that all WPS students can receive free breakfast and lunch regardless of household income. No application is necessary.
For information on menu options at your child's school, visit https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/WinchesterPublicSchoolsVA.
For more information on CEP, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/community-eligibility-provision.
