WINCHESTER — A medical condition is believed to have killed a 92-year-old driver before he crashed into the back of a truck on Thursday.
The crash was called in at 2:13 p.m. and occurred at a stoplight on Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in front of the Walmart at 501 Walmart Drive, according to Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office traffic division commander.
Gosnell said a driver behind Norman Robert Anderson told police that Anderson never braked before hitting the back of truck stopped at a red light. The trucker wasn’t injured.
Anderson, of the 300 block of Parishville Road, had a medical condition, according to Gosnell, who didn’t say what the condition was. Gosnell, the first officer on the scene at the crash, said Anderson was stuck in his Chevrolet Cobalt and showed no signs of life. He said that he and Deputy Trey Cram performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on Anderson inside the car before medics arrived. Anderson was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Georgia McCauley, Anderson’s niece, said he was a longtime employee at the Winchester location of the Raub Supply Co., a Pennsylvania-based distributor of electrical, HVAC and plumbing equipment. Anderson was also a cattle farmer. McCauley described him as caring and kind.
