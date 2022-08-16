The state medical examiner has ruled that Ralph Ennis died of natural causes in April — 13 days after Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies tackled him during a traffic stop.
"The cause of death is from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The manner of death is natural. This is the only information that our office is allowed to provide," Arkuie Williams, administrative deputy for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the Northern District, stated in a Tuesday email.
Williams would not comment on whether the medical examiner’s office ruled out Ennis’ traumatic head injuries sustained two weeks before his death as a factor when determining the cause and manner of death.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has said deputies stopped Ennis, 77, of Pennsylvania, on April 2 for traveling eight miles over the speed limit and driving erratically on Winchester Road. Ennis first refused law enforcement commands to pull over, the sheriff’s office has said. When Ennis eventually pulled over into a 7-Eleven parking lot, he refused to heed law enforcement commands.
Video footage of the traffic stop shows a deputy tackling Ennis into the back of a pickup truck and another officer pushing both of them to the ground. The Sheriff’s Office has reported that after the interaction with the deputies, Ennis was taken to local hospitals where he showed signs of a hemorrhage to his head. While under medical care, Ennis exhibited signs of dementia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A Silver Alert had been issued for Ennis earlier in the year, the Sheriff’s Office has reported.
Ennis died April 15 under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
The Sheriff’s Office created a board of inquiry made up of senior officers and a member of an outside law enforcement agency but would not release the names of the panel members.
After the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office reassigned one deputy to administrative duties and placed another deputy on administrative leave with pay.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office did not return a call for comment on Tuesday.
The Virginia State Police took over the investigation into Ennis’ death while overseen by the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Office. Anthony Kostelecky, chief of staff with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, reached by phone on Tuesday, said he couldn’t comment on a pending investigation.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police public information officer, stated in an email Tuesday: “This case remains active and ongoing. Once the state police completes its investigation, the criminal investigative files will be turned over to a special prosecutor, Prince William Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa Polinske, for review and adjudication.” Coffey states in a later email that the state police are waiting to receive the medical examiner’s final report.
