WINCHESTER — The Winchester Area SPCA has two mascots to represent the animal shelter for the next year: Howl the dog and Pippin the cat.
The nonprofit organization's board president, Jennifer Gaylor, said Howl and Pippin were chosen on March 27 during the local SPCA's annual meeting and membership banquet at Winchester Country Club.
Ever since the departure of the SPCA's first mascot, Pikachu — a blind dog whose owner worked at the nonprofit before taking another job out of the area about three years ago — the organization has selected new mascots every year by holding auctions at its annual meetings.
"It's a fundraiser for the SPCA and people bid for the opportunity," Gaylor said.
Pet owners who want their furry friends to be the face of the local SPCA make monetary bids, Gaylor said, and the highest cat and dog bidders get to have their companions showcased for a year.
Howl, a yellow-coated Labrador and husky mix believed to be about a year and a half old, belongs to Heather Keplinger of Stephens City. Keplinger is the Winchester Area SPCA's animal care lead and, when she attended last month's annual meeting, several of her coworkers encouraged her to bid until Howl came out on top.
One of those coworkers was Keplinger's mom, Donna Keplinger, who works in the SPCA's thrift shop at 1944 Abrams Creek, directly behind the nonprofit's adoption center. Donna Keplinger pulled out her wallet and agreed to pay half of whatever it would cost to ensure Howl's selection as mascot.
Howl deserves some time in the spotlight because the poor pooch had a horrible start to life.
About a year ago, Heather Keplinger was living in North Carolina and working at a vet's office when a rescue organization brought in a young dog, about 6 months old, that had been horrifically abused. Someone had taken a baseball bat or similar blunt object and severely beat the pup on the head.
"It's a sad story," Heather Keplinger said.
While treating Howl's injuries, the vet discovered the dog's left eye was severely infected. He had no choice but to remove it.
Despite being viciously assaulted, Howl still showed affection to everyone he encountered. That included Heather Keplinger, who wasn't about to let a foster family take away the pup she had come to love.
"I took him home with me and he stayed," she said. "He's great now."
Pippin, an approximately 12-year-old domestic longhair cat with a tuxedo coat, was also living in the wild when he encountered his future owner, Sara Brown of Winchester, in 2012.
"He was hanging around the neighborhood and in our yard, which has trees in it," Brown said. "He looked very skinny so we put food out for him, but he would not approach the food if we were near him."
Brown, a former member of the Community Cat Alliance and the local SPCA's board of directors, wanted to follow alliance policy by catching the cat, getting him neutered and returning him to his colony in the woods. First, though, there was a wild animal in her yard that she wanted to catch because it needed medical treatment, so she set out a humane animal trap.
"Pippin ended up in the trap," Brown said.
It was immediately obvious that Pippin was a stray rather than a feral cat.
"He was chirping, mewing, totally social," Brown said. "We did the things you're supposed to do like notify shelters and make social media posts, but he was not claimed."
Brown decided to have Pippin neutered, then kept the sweet, affectionate feline for herself.
Last month, she decided to outbid everyone so Pippin could become the SPCA's mascot for the year.
You're going to see a lot of Howl and Pippin between now and next spring, when another pair of mascots will be selected at the Winchester Area SPCA's annual meeting.
Gaylor has taken professional portraits of the pets that will be featured in a variety of places.
"Lavenda will use them in all print stuff that we do," Gaylor said, referring to Winchester Area SPCA Executive Director Lavenda Denney. "She'll use them on social media, and she'll get some big standees that we'll take to places like our annual meeting or anywhere we're doing on-site adoptions."
When the reign of Howl and Pippin comes to an end, their standees, each of which are about 5 feet tall, will be given to their owners as a thank you for letting the community get to know their lovable dog and cat.
To learn more about the Winchester Area SPCA, visit winchesterspca.org.
