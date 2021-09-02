Book lovers can get their copy of “Roaches Run,” the fourth book in the Mo Katz mystery series, this Saturday at Winchester Book Gallery when author John Adam Wasowicz drops by to sign copies of the novel.
Wasowicz will be at the bookstore, 7 N. Loudoun St., 2-4 p.m. Saturday. The entire Mo Katz series will be available for a reduced and come with a free book bag.
“Roaches Run” is a story of vengeance and redemption. The suspense thriller, set in Northern Virginia, focuses upon a vengeful law enforcement officer who seeks to destroy three innocent families, only to discover that he is the ultimate victim to his own ruthless deeds.
The series features Mo Katz as the fictional U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, which includes Winchester. Roaches Run is a waterfowl sanctuary located along the George Washington Parkway along the Potomac River. Wasowicz is a former Virginia prosecutor and defense attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.