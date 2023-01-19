BERRYVILLE — Don’t speed to get there, but a public meeting on potential solutions to traffic problems in the Clarke County village of Millwood will soon be held.
A draft report recently prepared by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be presented during the meeting.
The tentative date for the presentation is Jan. 26. But a firm date, time and place will be announced as soon as a location can be reserved. Officials are seeking either the Millwood Community Center or a local church.
Tuesday afternoon, members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors indicated they’re willing to work with VDOT officials to determine a time and date suitable to them.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said the full board won’t need to attend the meeting. Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett and White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay most likely will be there because the Millwood area includes portions of their districts.
Millwood is an unincorporated village in rural southeastern Clarke County. It’s the location of many historic properties, including the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Carter Hall and Long Branch.
At several of their meetings in the latter part of 2022, the supervisors heard concerns from Millwood residents and Clarke County Historical Association Executive Director Nathan Stalvey about speeding and short sight distances on narrow routes, especially Millwood Road (Route 723) and Bishop Meade Road (Route 255).
Ed Carter, resident engineer at the transportation department’s regional office in Edinburg, was unable to preview basic details of the report.
“I just got the thing,” he told the supervisors. “I really haven’t had time to absorb it.”
He said, however, that based on a glance through it, “some things that citizens suggested (in terms of traffic calming measures) ... [VDOT] traffic engineering is not going to approve.”
But some alternatives are provided, Carter said.
Catlett, the board’s vice chairwoman, expressed mild disappointment. She said she hoped to receive at least a few details.
Each month, Carter or another VDOT administrator updates the supervisors on the department’s activities in Clarke County.
He mentioned on Tuesday that VDOT engineers are beginning to study whether a traffic signal is needed at the intersection of Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street in Boyce. Several bad collisions have happened there in recent months.
Engineers also are working with Norfolk Southern to obtain permits necessary for drain pipes near the Main Street railroad crossing in Boyce to be repaired, Carter said. Water often ponds in that area, near Town Hall, during heavy rains.
In addition, engineers are looking at whether signal changes at the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Crums Church/Triple J roads west of Berryville could be timed better, he said.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence recently requested that the matter be examined.
Carter also mentioned the following:
Brush cutting and removal along Shepherds Mill and Wright roads has been completed. Additional trimming and brush removal along various still is going on.
Potholes along various roads have been filled, and the work is continuing.{/span}
Ditching work along Good Shepherd Road and shoulder repairs along Va. 7 are continuing.
Catlett said a resident of Blue Ridge Mountain Road near Bear’s Den reported that a lot of debris from an earlier ice storm remains in the right of way. Carter said he’ll look into that.
According to McKay, trucks hauling dirt are tearing up Gun Barrel Road’s shoulder. Carter said that Wayne Tapscott, superintendent of VDOT’s Berryville area headquarters, already is looking into it.
