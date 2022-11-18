Christmas firsts

Jace Nemec, 2, of Strasburg, visits with Santa Claus for the first time Thursday on Santa’s first day at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester. Santa will be in the big chair in the mall’s Center Court from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until Dec. 24. A Santa Celebration Party is set for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mall, with crafts, face painting, holiday balloon animals, an Elfie Selfie Station and more.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

