WINCHESTER — Fire prevention and first aid will be the topics at a Senior Fall Festival at the Moose Lodge at 215 E. Cork St. from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10.
The festival is organized by the Winchester/Frederick County chapter of Triad SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). The chapter, formed in 2014, is part of a national group of law enforcers and organizations that help elderly people. Triad refers to the AARP, International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Sheriffs Association, which are the groups that came up with the concept in 1988.
Topics of the festival include ensuring homes have proper carbon monoxide and smoke detectors as well as demonstrations of CPR and the Heimlich maneuver. The event will include a free breakfast.
The deadline to signup to receive breakfast is Monday. For more information, call Melody Arnold at 540-667-5770.
