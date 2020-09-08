WINCHESTER — With a goal of being a one-stop outlet for building owners, Christopher “Kit” Molden and his team at Melco Inc. are stepping into the property management business.
Melco, which was established locally in 1947, started out as an electrical contracting business that also sold appliances with a storefront on Loudoun Street. Through the years it transitioned into home building, general contracting and property management.
But Molden said he’s done some divesting and is venturing into a new opportunity along with property manager Linda Kessinger and their staff.
Molden said the company’s services are three-fold — marketing and leasing, tenant relations and maintenance and finances.
The process can typically start with marketing and leasing, which is handled through Greenfield and Craun Commercial Real Estate, of which Molden is a licensed agent.
Following that process, the Melco staff offers services that can handle all tenant communication for the building owner.
“First and foremost, you’ve got to take care of your tenants. It’s tenant relations and maintenance — answering their questions, tending to their needs on a daily basis,” Molden said. “I’ve always tried to separate our company from the pack with customer service. That’s always what we’ve been focused on.”
From a financial standpoint, the Melco staff can handle things such as collecting the rent, setting up banking accounts, generating reports, payroll, taking care of vendors and subcontractors, and more.
“The mission is to relieve an owner of the time-consuming duties in the operation of their property and to increase owner profits while doing that,” Molden, who has over 40 years of experience in design, development, construction and property management, said.
Being able to effectively provide a number of services is key, noted Kessinger, who has over 19 years of experience in the property management, banking and the hospitality industry.
“I don’t feel that there’s that many commercial real estate management companies out here in this location that can handle everything as a package deal,” she said. “We’re a very small team, and we’ll keep close communication with tenants. With that, we can offer that and then some.”
The company will work in the Frederick County and Winchester area. I
Being local and working local is an important aspect of the process working successfully, both Molden and Kessinger said.
“If you can’t put your eyeballs on it a couple of times a week, it won’t be good,” Molden said.
“You’ve got to let tenants know your presence is there and you’re not doing it on paper behind the scenes,” Kessinger added.
Interested building owners or those seeking more information can visit the company’s website at www.melval.com, email info@melval.com or call 540-667-3900. Melco’s office is located at 609 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester.
