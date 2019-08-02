WINCHESTER — A tribute to the former president of the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. today at the nonprofit organization at 112 S. Kent St.
Fran Ricketts, CCAP president from 1970 to January 2018, died on July 23. She was 72. Founded in 1975, CCAP provides clothing, food, and rental and utility assistance to low-income people, some of whom are homeless.
Frances Salmon, who succeeded Ricketts as president, said the remembrance will be informal. People will be invited to talk about Ricketts, who was beloved for her generosity and work ethic. The event will include a prayer at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.