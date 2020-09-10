WINCHESTER — A memorial honoring fallen police Officer Hunter Anderson Edwards was unveiled this week outside the Winchester Police Department.
The approximately 4-foot long, 2-foot wide granite bench is located in a small garden outside the department at 231 E. Piccadilly St. It bears Edward's name with an inscription of Nov. 24, 2018. That's the date the 30-year-old Stephens City resident crashed on East Jubal Early Drive while responding to back up fellow officers who were answering a fight call. EOW is engraved on the bench, which stands for end of watch.
The 1,000-pound bench cost about $1,500 and was paid for by donations to the Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation, according to Police Chief John R. Piper. It was made by the Worley Monument Co. in Elberton, Georgia, and installed by Walls Monument Sales of Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Piper said on Wednesday that the decision to build a bench was a collective idea among department members. He credited police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan for working with Larry T. Omps, president of Omps Funeral Home & Cremation Center, for recommending the design.
Edwards was only the second Winchester police officer to die in the line of duty. A husband and father of a 5-year-old son, he grew up in Fredericksburg and was the son of a police officer. Hired in Winchester in 2014, Edwards was a member of the SWAT team and was well-liked by his fellow officers. They included his lifelong friend Detective Travis T.J. Medina, now an investigator with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office assigned to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Medina, a former Winchester officer, said he appreciated the effort to remember Edwards with the bench.
"I'm very proud," Medina said. "He was my best friend."
Also appreciative was Anne Berry Wade, Edward's mother. "It's a lovely tribute to Hunter," she said.
Wade said Tara Edwards and her son Landon are coping as well could be expected with Edwards' death. To help officers and civilian staff grieve and as part of overall efforts to help deal with daily stress, Piper said the police department hired a mental health specialist last year. He said a peer support team, comprised of civilians and officers, was improved through additional training from Northwestern Community Services, an area drug treatment and mental health provider. Training also came from the Fairfax County Police Department, where Piper previously worked.
"We've really strengthened those internal mechanisms and policies to try and take away the stigma that's too often associated with police officers asking for help," Piper said. "Now, in 2020, more than ever, it's important to make sure that our officers are taking care of themselves so they can serve the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.