Healing Field of Honor
The Rotary Club of Winchester will honor loved ones, military veterans and first responders today through Memorial Day at the Healing Field of Honor on the front campus of Handley High School. As many as a thousand American flags will stand in solemn tribute. The opening ceremony, set for 6 p.m. today, will feature a “low and slow” C-17 flyover and parachuting skydivers. Seating is limited, so bring your own chair if you wish. Flags may be purchased onsite for $40. There is no cost to visit the Healing Field of Honor. The closing ceremony will be 3 p.m. Monday. Keynote speaker is Ken Falks, founder of Boulder Crest Retreat for wounded soldiers in Bluemont.
Newtown on the Net Stephens City’s Newtown Heritage Festival is mostly online this year because of COVID-19, but there will a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the town’s Veterans Memorial on Main Street. Keynote speaker will be Ken Wiseman, past state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). The service will include a wreath-laying ceremony and the posting of the colors. The town will live stream the service on its Facebook page.
Folks can also check out musical acts Crosswinds, Souled Out, the Robbie Limon Band and the Newtown Music Sector online at Newtownheritagefestival.org. People can select the artist they want to watch. There will be a link to the Youtube video where they can watch that performance on their TV.
Outdoor community swimming pools
If you want to go for a dip in the pool and catch some rays, the outdoor pool at Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon to 6:30 p.m.
Frederick County’s Sherando and Clearbrook pools are both open this weekend by reservation only. Details are here: https://www.fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/pools-swim-lessons#Sherando%20Pool (time slots are 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.)
The outdoor pool in Chet Hobert Park, Berryville, opens for the season at noon Saturday. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Loudoun Street Mile
The 34th edition of the Loudoun Street Mile is set for Monday at Runners’ Retreat at 135 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, on the Loudoun Street Mall. Races are slated to be done in waves of 50 runners, beginning with a fitness walk at 8 a.m. There is no race day registration. Participants must register by 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit http://www.loudounstreetmile.com/
Middletown Memorial Day service
Marine Corps veteran Winsome Sears of Frederick County, who is running as a running for Virginia lieutenant governor in the Nov. 2 election, will be the keynote speaker at Middletown’s Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. Monday. There also will be a wreath-laying and posting of colors.
