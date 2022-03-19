BERRYVILLE — A memorial garden is being established in Chet Hobert Park to honor a longtime volunteer with the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Department.
Jay Hillerson died in August 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was on the county's Industrial Development Authority and had been its chairman.
However, "parks and recreation was his passion," said Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle, who is spearheading the project.
His involvement with the department included serving as a coach and referee for many years, Dunkle said.
The garden is being developed near the county Recreation Center and the Rotary Pavilion in the park, on West Main Street (Va. 7 Business) across from the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, just west of Berryville.
A dedication/groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. today.
An engraved memorial will be installed, along with a seating area and a lengthy walkway with river rocks along it. Design plans show the walkway will be built to nationally-recognized trail construction standards.
All of the materials are being donated.
Casey Trees is contributing approximately 10 trees to be installed this weekend, Dunkle said. SiteOne, a landscaping supply company, is providing the rocks. Broy & Sons Pump Services is doing the site work.
Donations are being accepted to cover the cost of benches to be added in the future. Plans are for an Eagle Scout to develop a planter that also will be installed at some point, Dunkle said.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors gave its blessing to the project during its meeting earlier this week.
Terri Catlett, the board's vice chairwoman who represents the Millwood District, said "it's going to be a really nice update to the park."
In another matter, the supervisors approved the county's portion of a lawsuit settlement.
MDC Berryville LLC, which owns the Robert Regan Village senior living complex at 430 Mosby Blvd., claimed that a real estate assessment for the property was greater than its fair market value.
As part of the settlement, the localities will assess the property at $16.7 million. The county will issue MDC a refund of $77,691.71 for overpayment of taxes in the 2020 and 2021 tax years. The town will issue the firm a refund of $24,856.51
Berryville Town Council will consider approving the settlement during its April 12 meeting, said town Treasurer Cindy Poulin.
A small property line adjustment was approved by the supervisors for a residence at 344 Calmes Neck Lane near Boyce.
Property owner Stephen Bathon asked for the adjustment because his daughter decided not to build a house on adjoining property that he bought for that purpose, a document shows. He has since sold the property.
The supervisors appointed John Hedlund to fill an unexpired term on the county's Conservation Easement Authority (CEA) ending in December 2024. They also reappointed:
• George Ohrstrom II to the CEA for a one-year term ending in April 2023. He will remain the county planning commission's representative on the panel.
• Francis Lee and Randy Buckley to four-year terms on the planning commission ending in April 2026.
• Bette Brondstater, Aubrey Bogert, Maral Kalbian and Adeela Al-Khalili to four-year terms also ending in April 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.