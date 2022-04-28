WINCHESTER — Carrie Walston looked up from the pie crust she was constructing during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom’s Apple Pie Baking Contest at Marker-Miller Orchards Thursday morning, turned toward Ellen and Hannah Keri, and couldn’t help but smile.
“You guys will definitely win for having the most fun,” Walston, a Winchester resident, said to the mother-daughter duo donning pink tops. “That’s what it’s all about, right?”
The Keri ladies have been baking together for about the last 15 years, but Ellen said her daughter has been in the kitchen with her ever since she was a baby.
“My favorite part of this is just creating memories, these great memories,” Ellen Keri said.
Both ladies have won the baking contest before, with Hannah winning the youth competition previously.
This was the first year that Hannah was old enough to compete with the adults, so the pressure was on for both mother and daughter. Both admitted with a smile, though, that mom was more competitive.
Just across the aisle, mother Heather Enloe and her 13-year-old daughter Margaret were hard at work on their own apple pies.
“Margaret and I share the same recipe from the same cookbook,” Heather, a Loudoun County resident, said. “It’s been fun teaching her how to do these types of things. I’m glad I don’t have to compete with her, because she would beat the pants off me. As a parent, it makes me awfully proud to be here at this event with her and carrying on a family tradition.”
Margaret has been baking just a few years, but the Apple Blossom contest was the reason she got into it, she said. Well, that and the fact that her older brother won the youth competition. Margaret took home the prize a few years ago.
At the No. 1 spot along the preparation tables, 76-year-old Harrisonburg resident and Winchester native Bruce Homer was cracking jokes and taking in yet another Apple Blossom.
Homer has been a part of the contest each year that it’s been held at Marker-Miller, which began back in 2001.
“In today’s apple pie, I’m going to add half a teaspoon of chili powder,” Homer said. “Gotta do something different. I don’t have any idea what it changes, but I tell everyone that it changes the molecular structure. Then they don’t question me. But, really, it does something to it.”
Overall, 20 participants baked an apple pie at Thursday’s competition — 20 in the adult group and two in the youth group.
Homer as the contest’s oldest participate at 76 years old and friends Margaret Enloe and Audrey Rinker were the youngest at 13 years old.
It was Rinker’s first time at the contest and just the second apple pie she’s ever baked. She said she joined the competition because her friend Margaret needed someone to compete against.
Carmen Schlosser won the adult portion of the competition with Walston taking second while Margaret Enloe took home the ribbon on the youth side with Rinker placing second.
The event kicked off with the peeling of apples at 9 a.m. Each contestant had to have their pie in the oven at 10 a.m., with judging beginning at noon. Contestants were able to check on their pies 30 minutes after putting them into the oven.
Prep stations consisted of equipment and ingredients brought by contestants, such as rolling pins, measuring cups, peelers, different liquids such as rum and wine, different types of apples, seasonings and spices.
Fans could gather and watch the event take place. Some brought their small children to see the event and talk to some participants.
