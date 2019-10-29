WINCHESTER — Twenty years after he was fatally shot, memories of police Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook remain vivid.
“He is truly missed by so many because anyone he had contact with knew what a great person he was and being a police officer was just one thing he was really good at,” said Deputy Police Chief Kelly S. Rice, who was trained by Timbrook after joining the Winchester Police Department in 1995. “He was a great husband, son, brother and co-worker.”
The 32-year-old Timbrook was the first Winchester Police Department officer killed in the line of duty. He was shot to death by Edward Nathaniel Bell in a walkway between 301 and 303 E. Piccadilly St. at 11:51 p.m. on Oct. 29, 1999. Timbrook, hired in 1991, headed the Special Enforcement Team that sought probation violators. He was killed while searching for a violator.
Timbrook and then-probation/parole officer Bradley B. Triplett were on foot searching for the man on Woodstock Lane when Bell, who was not the man they sought, ran from them. They split up to catch him and Timbrook was shot in the head by Bell, who then fled.
Bell was found hiding in a basement at 305 E. Piccadilly around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 30, 1999. The .38 caliber revolver that killed Timbrook was found about 2 p.m. that day.
A Jamaican immigrant, Bell was found guilty of killing Timbrook and executed for the crime in 2009 when he was 44 years old. He maintained his innocence, but authorities said they had a strong case against him. Gunshot residue was found on Bell’s hands, and the same type of .38 caliber hollow-point ammunition used in the killing was found in Bell’s home and in a car in which he had been seen. He may have run the night of the killing because he had five packets of cocaine on him and was due at a deportation hearing on Nov. 2, 1999. Timbrook had arrested Bell in 1997 on a gun charge that led to a concealed weapons conviction.
To avoid conflicts of interest, local police usually have state police investigate officer-involved shootings, but then-Police Chief Gary W. Reynolds wanted it done internally. Winchester Police Department Capt. David P. Sobonya, who retired in 2008, oversaw the investigation along with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, who was then a lieutenant with the city police department.
Sobonya said he thinks of Timbrook often, and his killing is the subject of one of the lectures he gives as a part-time criminal justice instructor at Lord Fairfax Community College.
“I still get choked up about it,” he said. “But at the time, you have to put that aside and do your investigation.”
Millholland, who had worked with Timbrook, said it was difficult to investigate a case involving a colleague and he wanted to make sure everything was done right.
“I would never, ever want somebody to have to go through what the family went through, what his friends and co-workers went through and what the citizens of the city of Winchester went through,” he said. “It’s just like anybody else that loses their life, words just can’t even begin to touch the thoughts and the feelings that go with it.”
Timbrook grew up in West Virginia, where he earned a criminal justice degree at Fairmont State. He practiced jiujitsu, taught women’s self-defense classes, was on the SWAT team and headed the police department’s self-defense team. He was well-known by children from his work in an anti-drug education program in Winchester Public Schools.
Thousands lined local streets during Timbrook’s funeral procession, and the hearse was decorated with hundreds of flowers and sympathy letters. “The outpouring was unbelievable,” recalled Jim Pearce, Winchester Circuit Court victim-witness program director, who worked closely with the Timbrook family during the 10-year case that ended with Bell’s execution.
The procession included Timbrook’s wife, Kelly, who married Timbrook in 1997 and gave birth to their son in December of 1999. Ricky Timbrook graduated from Millbrook High School last year and now attends college.
The pain felt by Timbrook’s loss was evident in comments made in the years since his death on the Officer Down Memorial Page, an online tribute to police killed in the line of duty.
“I remember the last time I talked to you in person before that Friday night. How happy you were and how excited you were that you would soon be a daddy,” said former police lead dispatcher Dail D. Ritenour Jr. “I remember your last radio call to me that Friday night.... I will never forget that.”
In 2002, the police department named its new building on Piccadilly Street the Timbrook Safety Center in 2002. A plaque on the building recalls Timbrook’s commitment to duty and “making Winchester a better place to live.”
Across the street from the department is Timbrook Park, which was dedicated in 2003. The Timbrook Youth Reporting Center, a program for at-risk youths, closed in 2016 due to budget cuts, but the Timbrook Achievement Center opened earlier this year in the Youth Achievement Center. An annual food and toy drive in Timbrook’s name that benefits 30 to 35 families will be held on Dec. 13-14.
Rice said in an email that Timbrook spent his own money buying clothing and food for needy children, so the toy drive is a fitting memorial. “He embodied the community policing model and would assist anyone who needed help,” she said.
Triplett said Timbrook was easy to talk to and treated everyone he dealt with in a non-judgmental, respectful way. He said the anniversary of Timbrook’s death is always painful.
“It’s really something I’ll never forget,” said Triplett, now a deputy chief probation and parole officer. “He was a great man and I wish it never would’ve happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.