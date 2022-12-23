WINCHESTER — A stainless-steel menorah on the Loudoun Street Mall is marking the eight days of Hanukkah. On Thursday, five of its bulbs were aglow.
This symbol of Jewish unity, perseverance and light has appeared in downtown Winchester for the past five years. It was placed there by Rabbi Yishai Dinerman of the Chabad Jewish Center of Winchester on the first night of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights.
The nine-branch candelabra is about 15-feet tall, while the lighting of the candles chronicles the eight days and nights of the festival.
“The idea is that we continue to add and strive. We don’t jump to eight but we don’t settle for one,” said Dinerman. “There’s menorah lightings all over the world, including Winchester, the universal message of Hanukkah.”
Each night, another candle, another bulb, is lit. A menorah has also been placed at Winchester’s Apple Blossom Mall.
Winchester’s Jewish population has increased as the area experiences population growth. The city is home to two synagogues — Chabad and Beth El Congregation — that serve a range of Jewish denominations.
Hanukkah commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem, as well as the rededication of the temple of Jerusalem with oil that should have only lasted for a night but continued to keep the temple lamp blazing for eight.
“The Jews said, ‘No, we want to keep our Judaism.’ It’s about standing up for what you believe in even if you are outnumbered,” Dinerman said.
Dinerman and his wife, Bluma, opened the Chabad Jewish Center in 2019 after relocating from Brooklyn to Winchester.
Raised in San Diego, Dinerman completed his rabbinical studies at the Rabbinical College of America in Morristown, N.J. Bluma has studied at seminaries in Brooklyn and Jerusalem.
The Chabad center is a space for religious services, educational programs, Sabbath and holiday meals, and social programs for Jewish community members and Jewish students at Shenandoah University.
“Chabad is a home where all Jews are welcome no matter the affiliation, denomination or lifestyle,” states its website.
Last Sunday evening, Chabad hosted a Festival of Lights ceremony at Apple Blossom Mall. Guests feasted on chocolate gelt, potato latkes, which are oil-based, and other traditional Jewish delicacies.
Games were played, including a right-left musical contest where attendees in a circle passed a present until the singing ceased. Whoever had the gift when the music stopped was the winner.
A girl, with evident delight, won a dreidel waffle maker.
Hanukkah, which began at sundown on Dec. 18, ends on Dec. 26 this year. The dates are determined by the Hebrew calendar.
