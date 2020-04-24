The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s men’s college basketball players. Names were provided by high school coaches.
Handley
Michael Brown, Mount Olive: A sophomore guard, Brown started all 29 games, averaging 32 minutes per game. Brown averaged 10.0 points, a team-high 4.6 assists (second in the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas), 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals (second on the team). Brown made 93 of 199 field goals (46.7 percent), 87 of 114 free throws (76.3 percent) and 16 of 48 3-pointers (33.3 percent). The Trojans went 16-13 overall (10-10 conference).
D'Andre James, Allen: A freshman guard, James played in 11 games, averaging 4.7 minutes per game. James averaged 1.0 points and 1.5 rebounds and made 5 of 11 field goals. The NAIA Division II Yellow Jackets went 17-12 overall and 16-10 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Ke'Sean Robinson, West Florida: A junior guard, Robinson played in 13 games and made one start, averaging 8.7 minutes per game. Robinson averaged 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds, made 13 of 30 field goals (43.3 percent) and 2 of 6 3-pointers. The NCAA Division II Argonauts went 14-14 overall and 11-9 in the Gulf South Conference.
Kobe Tigney, Radford: (Graduated from Virginia Academy in Ashburn.) A freshman guard, Tigney did not see any action this year. The NCAA Division I Highlanders went 21-11 overall and 15-3 in the Big South Conference.
Gus Wise, Washington and Lee: A sophomore forward, Wise played in 22 games, averaging 5.8 minutes per game. Wise averaged 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, made 19 of 43 field goals (44.2 percent) and 7 of 18 3-pointers (38.9 percent). The NCAA Division III Generals went 20-6 overall and 12-4 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Sam Wise, Washington and Lee: A freshman guard, Wise played in 25 games and made one start, averaging 22.7 minutes per game. Wise averaged 6.1 points, a team-high 3.7 assists (fifth in the ODAC), 4.3 rebounds and made 36 of 58 free throws (62.1 percent).
James Wood
Chandler Brooks, Caldwell: (Graduated from Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pa.) A sophomore guard, Brooks played in 18 games and made two starts, averaging 7.8 minutes per game. Brooks averaged 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists, made 18 of 31 field goals (58.1 percent) and 3 of 7 3-pointers. The NCAA Division II Cougars went 12-15 overall and 8-11 in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.
Millbrook
Trammel Anthony, Shenandoah: A sophomore guard/forward, Anthony played in 21 games and made five starts, averaging 11.5 minutes per game. Anthony averaged 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds, made 29 of 60 field goals (48.3 percent) and 13 of 21 free throws (61.9 percent). The NCAA Division III Hornets went 6-19 overall and 3-13 in the ODAC.
Chris Oates, Shenandoah: A senior guard, Oates played in 24 games and made eight starts, averaging 17.8 minutes per game. Oates averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds and was second on the team in 3-pointers (37 of 103, 35.9 percent).
Sherando
Grant Golden, Richmond: (Graduated from Saint James School in Hagerstown, Md.) A redshirt junior forward, Golden started in all 29 games he played, averaging 26 minutes per game. Golden averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 assists (both second on the team), a team-high 6.9 rebounds and had a team-high 24 blocks. Golden led the team in field goal percentage (.529, ninth in the Atlantic 10, 161 of 307) and made 62 of 87 free throws (71.3 percent). Golden was named second team All-Atlantic 10 to become the first person in school history to earn all-conference honors after his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. Also named first team All-Atlantic 10 by KenPom. The NCAA Division I Spiders went 24-7 overall (14-4 conference).
Other
Bryce Golden, Butler: (Middletown resident graduated from St. James School.) A sophomore forward, Golden started all 31 games, averaging 21.5 minutes per game. Golden averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds and had 35 assists. Golden ranked second on the team in field goal percentage (.503, 10th in the Big East, 100 of 199) and made 68.6 percent of his free throws (35 of 51). Had a career-high 18 points on Feb. 5 against Villanova. The NCAA Division I Bulldogs went 22-9 overall (10-8 conference) and finished with a No. 23 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
